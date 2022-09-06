ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

New online farmers market opens in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle has the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department requesting aid from the public in identifying the rider who took law enforcement on the pursuit across at least two counties. The driver is wanted for speeding more than...
Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
Neighborhood pride, troublesome streets issues in Wilkinson TIF debate

Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting climaxed with a confrontation involving tax increment financing, housing shortages, neighborhood pride and street gripes. It took a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to declare 30 acres south of Interstate 80 “substandard and blighted” so TIF might be deployed to fill a 22.06-acre lot with homes.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
