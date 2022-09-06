Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
New online farmers market opens in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
KSNB Local4
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle has the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department requesting aid from the public in identifying the rider who took law enforcement on the pursuit across at least two counties. The driver is wanted for speeding more than...
News Channel Nebraska
Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Neighborhood pride, troublesome streets issues in Wilkinson TIF debate
Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting climaxed with a confrontation involving tax increment financing, housing shortages, neighborhood pride and street gripes. It took a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to declare 30 acres south of Interstate 80 “substandard and blighted” so TIF might be deployed to fill a 22.06-acre lot with homes.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
knopnews2.com
Extreme Heat and Red Flag Warnings Thursday; A cold front is on the way this weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- From one extreme to the next, there will be many changes occuring over the next few days here in the viewing area. This includes extreme heat and fire concerns Thursday and a strong arctic cold front this weekend. Our area of high pressure is centered...
