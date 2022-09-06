ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy

Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
People

Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'

The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
Parade

Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’

A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
E! News

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
People

People

