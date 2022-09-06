Read full article on original website
Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy
Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More
Swept up in love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven. The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while […]
Peta Murgatroyd Says Missing Son Shai's First Day of School Has Been a 'Tough Pill to Swallow'
Peta Murgatroyd is dealing with some working mom guilt. On Monday night, the Dancing With The Stars pro, 36, shared an airport selfie before heading to New York City, noting that "saying goodbye to my family is always so hard, even if it is 3 days." Murgatroyd — who shares...
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After ‘RHOBH’ Alum Dana Wilkey Shares Mauricio Umansky Affair Theory
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “The fans can’t stop talking about […]
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’
A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia
Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Adriana Lima reveals the name of her new baby and the special meaning behind it
Adriana Lima is sharing the good news! The supermodel has announced the birth of her third child, and her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. The 41-year-old star revealed the name of her new baby with a sweet message, explaining the special meaning behind the name. “Cyan is the...
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
