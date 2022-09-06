Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO