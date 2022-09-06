Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Corey Taylor Plans to Take Bands That ‘Haven’t Had a Shot’ on Next Solo Tour
Slipknot's The End, So Far will be out at the end of this month, but Corey Taylor is already talking about what his plans are for his second solo album. He doesn't have a timeline for its release just yet, but he intends on bringing bands that "haven't had a shot" out with him when he goes on tour to support it.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her screaming audition performing Spiritbox's "Holy Roller" took the internet by storm. For her second performance, she didn't stray too far from the path, belting with passion and fury to the Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon hit "Bad Habits" from earlier this year.
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
2022 Furnace Fest Reveals Daily Lineups, Set Times + Stage Assignments
The 2022 edition of Furnace Fest is just a few weeks away and organizers are giving you plenty of lead time to start planning out your musical weekend. A wealth of bands will be playing as part of a loaded lineup taking over Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Sept. 23-25, and now you can check out the daily lineups, set times and stage assignments.
How Nick Holmes (Bloodbath / Paradise Lost) Learned to Scream
Bloodbath / Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes is our latest guest to tell us exactly how he learned to scream. Holmes credits the legendary Venom as the first band he ever heard with “extreme” vocals. “[Cronos] was just insane, I’d never heard anything like that before,” Holmes says. “When I heard that I was like, ‘Wow, this is insane.’ Kinda got me into the whole thing, you know?”
Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Details PTSD From Prison Experience, Announces New Book
Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke is ready to share his past experiences via an upcoming book, and the musician goes in depth with Talk Is Jericho host Chris Jericho about how his experience going to prison led to him dealing with social anxiety and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Within...
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Salutes Queen Elizabeth II With ‘Her Majesty’ Beatles Cover
While much of the music world paid their tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II via social media on Thursday (Sept. 8), Pearl Jam managed to work a musical tribute into their performance in Toronto. Eddie Vedder took the lead, singing a bit of the Beatles' "Her Majesty" for the crowd.
The Cult Feel Introspective Angst of ‘A Cut Inside,’ Reveal New Album Details
Nothing cuts as deep as an emotional wound felt from within, and that's something that The Cult embodies on their latest single, "A Cut Inside." With tribal undertones, the new single takes an introspective look at the slings of slights, and serves as the second release from the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun.
