New Orleans, LA

FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

RIP Dwayne Haskins: Steelers to honor fallen teammate this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor fallen quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a helmet sticker this season, per the team. Haskins passed away this offseason. Haskins was in line to challenge for a quarterback job this offseason before a tragic accident took his life at just 24 years old. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes communities mourned the loss of Haskins, a player many believed was finding his footing not just as a football player, but as a person as well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell

2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Easiest way to predict winner in Buccaneers versus Cowboys

There is a very simple way to predict who will win the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. As much as people would like to pretend that it is, football isn’t rocket science. Numbers and data do tell a huge story in how the sport should be played and how teams with certain strategies will perform, and the upcoming game between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys is no different.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 1

The second injury report is out for the Saints, and it doesn't offer up too much encouraging new for New Orleans. Among those not spotted at practice today included Tre'Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanner Owen, and Nephi Sewell. Landon Young was present, but not participating, while J.T. Gray was working off to the side.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

FanSided

