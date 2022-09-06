Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Lamar Jackson bets on himself: What failed contract talks mean for him and Ravens
The Ravens and Lamar Jackson could not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season. Here’s what that means:. Jackson is essentially betting on himself moving forward. Lamar will make $23 million this season, and is expected to be franchise tagged next year,...
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Atlanta Falcons 'Lethal Offense' Worries Saints Star Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan is no fan of the Atlanta Falcons organization, and he's backed up his mouth with his play, as in 22 career meetings with his NFC South rival, the Pro Bowl perennial has totaled 23 sacks,. Oh, and as the Falcons prepare for Week 1...
RIP Dwayne Haskins: Steelers to honor fallen teammate this season
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor fallen quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a helmet sticker this season, per the team. Haskins passed away this offseason. Haskins was in line to challenge for a quarterback job this offseason before a tragic accident took his life at just 24 years old. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes communities mourned the loss of Haskins, a player many believed was finding his footing not just as a football player, but as a person as well.
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Easiest way to predict winner in Buccaneers versus Cowboys
There is a very simple way to predict who will win the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. As much as people would like to pretend that it is, football isn’t rocket science. Numbers and data do tell a huge story in how the sport should be played and how teams with certain strategies will perform, and the upcoming game between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys is no different.
LeBron James can’t believe the Browns passed on Josh Allen, twice
NBA star and Akron native LeBron James cannot believe the Cleveland Browns passed on Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns had a chance to change the course of history, and draft not one, but two franchise cornerstones in 2018. Cleveland had two selections in the top-4, but somehow didn’t take the right quarterback.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 1
The second injury report is out for the Saints, and it doesn't offer up too much encouraging new for New Orleans. Among those not spotted at practice today included Tre'Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanner Owen, and Nephi Sewell. Landon Young was present, but not participating, while J.T. Gray was working off to the side.
Alvin Kamara won’t address ongoing battery case, focused on football
Saints running back Alvin Kamara was asked multiple questions Thursday about his ongoing battery case in Las Vegas. He would not comment other than to say it won’t affect his trip to London for the Saints’ Oct. 2 game against the Vikings. On Aug. 1, a judge in...
Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons
NEW ORLEANS (9-8) at ATLANTA (7-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 54-52-0.
Jalen Williams' Steady College Improvement Bodes Well Heading into Rookie Year
Jalen Williams improved drastically in most statistical categories in his time at Santa Clara, now he’ll attempt to do the same in the NBA.
