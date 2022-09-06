Some canning jars have been recalled because they may have pieces of glass inside of them, according to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. LEM Products Distribution has recalled Roots & Harvest wide-mouth, pint-sized canning jars that were sold in July of this year for about $17 but may have only been sold in the Midwest. The jars were sold in a pack of 12 wrapped in clear plastic. The jars have metal lids with a screw-on type band.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO