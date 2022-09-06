ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Real Homes

How to convert carpeted stairs to wood treads: a 5-step DIY

If you have installed carpet on your stairs you know it can wear quickly, especially if your staircase is a high-traffic area. The previous owners of our home had installed white carpet on our staircase that leads to the second floor where all the bedrooms are. We use it every day, multiple times a day. It was stained, matted down, and showed EVERYTHING.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PennLive.com

Canning jars recalled because they may have pieces of glass inside them

Some canning jars have been recalled because they may have pieces of glass inside of them, according to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. LEM Products Distribution has recalled Roots & Harvest wide-mouth, pint-sized canning jars that were sold in July of this year for about $17 but may have only been sold in the Midwest. The jars were sold in a pack of 12 wrapped in clear plastic. The jars have metal lids with a screw-on type band.
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

How to Install a Ready-to-Assemble Range Hood

Build this simple DIY range hood project by yourself. In this project, we'll show you how to design and install a range hood that could be the perfect final touch for your kitchen remodel. Tools Required. Drill/driver. drywall tools. Level. Materials Required. Construction screws. Drywall. Exhaust fan insert. Finish nails.
HOME & GARDEN
Narcity

IKEA Canada Is Recalling Two Products That Need Repairs & You Can Get A Full Refund

Two items from IKEA Canada are being recalled, and if you have either of them, you might be eligible for a full refund. According to a statement by the Swedish furniture retailer, the TRIPPEVALS and the HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds are being recalled as they do not adhere to the updated regulations for corded window coverings sold in Canada.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shingles#Warranty#Wral
CNET

You Might Have Mold Hiding in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Family Handyman

How to Replace a Damaged Hardwood Floor Board

Follow these easy steps to replace that “one bad board.”. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
homedit.com

Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy