Read full article on original website
Related
Interim police chief named for Matthews, town government announces
MATTHEWS, N.C. — As the town of Matthews looks to start searching for a permanent police chief, an interim leader for the Matthews Police Department has been named. On Friday, the town government shared that Kenneth "KD" Williams would take the helm as interim chief for the department. He is set to officially begin on Monday, Sept. 12.
Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
WCNC
Ways to honor Sept. 11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.
A Charlotte educator is the youngest principal in his school’s history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter-- is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, took over Movement Middle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
License plate agency in Huntersville closes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations, the Department of Transportation confirmed. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.
WCNC
Guardianships and Aging Parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On Friday Attorneys Therron Causey, and Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law stopped by Charlotte Today to talk about two very important topics: Guardianships and Estate Planning. The Attorneys...
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Carolina Renaissance Festival holding job fair Sept. 10
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hear ye, hear ye: if you love the Carolina Renaissance Festival and want to earn some extra money, you've got a chance to do so. Festival organizers are holding a job fair at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 2 p.m. for those interested in a medieval side hustle. They are looking for 350 seasonal employees to sell turkey legs and ale, greet guests and handle other key duties for the festival's duration. Hourly pay ranges from $14-16 per hour, and it includes free admission to share with friends and family.
RELATED PEOPLE
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
NoDa Canteen's brick-and-mortar opens in Camp North End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Company Canteen, affectionately known as the original NoDa Company Store’s “outpost,” is expanding its current footprint at Camp North End. Since 2018, NoDa Company Canteen has operated as a pop-up in the Boileryard District at Camp North End, serving beverages including beer, wine and sangria, as well as snacks on Friday nights and during special events.
Evictions returning to pre-pandemic levels in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data suggests evictions are returning to pre-pandemic levels in Mecklenburg County, meaning they're back on the rise. But housing advocate groups fear it could get worse with inflation and high rent prices. “It is a public health issue," said Jessica Moreno, a community organizer for...
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carowinds hosted 'Job Fair of the Carolinas' on Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Carowinds hosted the Job Fair of the Carolinas, with over 40 employers looking for qualified candidates. An in-person event, the job fair was the result of a collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works. Job openings were available in a variety of sectors, including healthcare,...
'Hundreds of issues affecting hundreds of teachers' | Gaston County Schools employees pushing to receive accurate paychecks
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than one thousand people have signed a petition to get Gaston County School employees paid properly. Ever since a new state-mandated payroll system rolled out in the district, staff members said they’re missing money, and for some complete paychecks. The general assembly enacted...
WCNC
VERIFY: Answering your booster questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new COVID-19 booster rolls out, we have received a lot of questions from viewers. This new booster by Pfizer and Moderna is aimed at the Omicron variant. Mecklenburg County officials tell WCNC is the one most people in our area are contracting. OUR SOURCES:
Finish Eliza's Run | Charlotte organization hosting run honoring kidnapped jogger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte organization runCLTrun will host a virtual run to honor and grieve the loss of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging. The event, Finish Eliza's Run, begins on Friday morning, Sept. 9, and will run through Sunday evening, September 18. Registration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIST | Run clubs you can join in the Charlotte-area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to join a great community of runners in the Charlotte area, you're in luck!. WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list of run clubs that meet in our area. They are broken down by the days they meet. List compiled from Run CLT Run...
New Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill opens its doors to the community
FORT MILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center opened its new hospital in Fort Mill Wednesday, meeting many medical needs of residents in York County. The hospital is located at the intersection of South Carolina Highway 160 and U.S 21. The 200,000-square-foot facility will have many services including a full-service emergency department, labor and delivery, and an intensive care unit.
WCNC
Horse Lovers Day returns September 17th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday we were joined by some very special guests on Charlotte Today - to announce the return of Horse Lovers Day. The folks at Leatherman Lane Farm, making the event a Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising event, benefitting the Go Jen Go foundation of Charlotte. They also have an online auction, and will have raffles at the event.
'Fraudulent intent' | City of Rock Hill seeks $20 million for abandoned Panthers project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill filed a legal response Wednesday against David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings in response to the abandoned construction of the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project. At issue is a disagreement between the city and GT Real Estate Holdings...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0