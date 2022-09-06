CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO