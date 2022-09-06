ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Interim police chief named for Matthews, town government announces

MATTHEWS, N.C. — As the town of Matthews looks to start searching for a permanent police chief, an interim leader for the Matthews Police Department has been named. On Friday, the town government shared that Kenneth "KD" Williams would take the helm as interim chief for the department. He is set to officially begin on Monday, Sept. 12.
MATTHEWS, NC
Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ways to honor Sept. 11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
License plate agency in Huntersville closes

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations, the Department of Transportation confirmed. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Guardianships and Aging Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On Friday Attorneys Therron Causey, and Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law stopped by Charlotte Today to talk about two very important topics: Guardianships and Estate Planning. The Attorneys...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Carolina Renaissance Festival holding job fair Sept. 10

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hear ye, hear ye: if you love the Carolina Renaissance Festival and want to earn some extra money, you've got a chance to do so. Festival organizers are holding a job fair at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 2 p.m. for those interested in a medieval side hustle. They are looking for 350 seasonal employees to sell turkey legs and ale, greet guests and handle other key duties for the festival's duration. Hourly pay ranges from $14-16 per hour, and it includes free admission to share with friends and family.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Person
Dimple Ajmera
Person
Matt Newton
NoDa Canteen's brick-and-mortar opens in Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Company Canteen, affectionately known as the original NoDa Company Store’s “outpost,” is expanding its current footprint at Camp North End. Since 2018, NoDa Company Canteen has operated as a pop-up in the Boileryard District at Camp North End, serving beverages including beer, wine and sangria, as well as snacks on Friday nights and during special events.
CHARLOTTE, NC
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local
Carowinds hosted 'Job Fair of the Carolinas' on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Carowinds hosted the Job Fair of the Carolinas, with over 40 employers looking for qualified candidates. An in-person event, the job fair was the result of a collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works. Job openings were available in a variety of sectors, including healthcare,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
VERIFY: Answering your booster questions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new COVID-19 booster rolls out, we have received a lot of questions from viewers. This new booster by Pfizer and Moderna is aimed at the Omicron variant. Mecklenburg County officials tell WCNC is the one most people in our area are contracting. OUR SOURCES:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Politics
NewsBreak
LIST | Run clubs you can join in the Charlotte-area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to join a great community of runners in the Charlotte area, you're in luck!. WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list of run clubs that meet in our area. They are broken down by the days they meet. List compiled from Run CLT Run...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill opens its doors to the community

FORT MILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center opened its new hospital in Fort Mill Wednesday, meeting many medical needs of residents in York County. The hospital is located at the intersection of South Carolina Highway 160 and U.S 21. The 200,000-square-foot facility will have many services including a full-service emergency department, labor and delivery, and an intensive care unit.
FORT MILL, SC
Horse Lovers Day returns September 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday we were joined by some very special guests on Charlotte Today - to announce the return of Horse Lovers Day. The folks at Leatherman Lane Farm, making the event a Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising event, benefitting the Go Jen Go foundation of Charlotte. They also have an online auction, and will have raffles at the event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
