Reported sexual assaults in the military on the rise, DoD says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of reported sexual assaults within the United States military is on the rise.

The latest data from the Department of Defense shows around eight-percent of female service members experienced unwanted sexual contact last year. It’s the highest percentage since the military began tracking the problem.

The results come from a confidential survey which highlighted a problem that officials say only appears to be getting worse.

Service members like U.S. Army PFC Natasha Schuette, who has been the victim of assault, are coming forward with their stories of trying to get help.

“I, pretty much, was going off a blank sheet, just hoping that somebody was going to listen,” Schuette explained. “By then, I lost faith in every single person who was wearing this uniform.”

The biggest jump in assaults was in the Army, which saw reports spike nearly 26-percent over the last fiscal year.

In the Navy, sexual assault reports were up more than nine percent, while thee Air Force and Marines saw increases of approximately two percent. In total, more than 8,800 incidents were reported.

Recently, the Department of Defense has tried to provide more resources like public service announcements meant to help raise awareness.

In recent years, leaders in the Pentagon have said the numbers are a result of more military members reporting incidents because they were more comfortable coming forward, but the new data shows the percentage of people coming forward is actually dropping.

“The air force promise assault survivors maximum support after reporting sexual assault, but that is not what happened,” assault victim Amy Marsh said.

An independent commission called for 80 recommendations last year to address the problem, including more training and education.

Lat week, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on officials to “re-double” their efforts in light of the new data.

