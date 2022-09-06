ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing

Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods. The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
HYDE PARK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson

An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13

Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

