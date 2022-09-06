Read full article on original website
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Popular Poughkeepsie Tattoo Shop To Relocate After Nearly Three Decades
A staple for nearly three decades in Poughkeepsie, just across from Marist College, Planet New York Tattoo has announced that due to the sale of their building they are going to be relocating to a new shop across town come October. The surprising announcement came Wednesday, September 7th, via social media.
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing
Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods. The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month
Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
wamc.org
Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works historic site nears completion
A $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will help the Friends of Taconic State Park finish the development of a 1,000-foot loop railroad at the Copake Iron Works historic site. Once complete, visitors to the park in New York’s Hudson Valley will be able to ride in one of two train cars around the Columbia County site.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews
It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
Beloved Movie Star’s Hudson Valley Film Getting Major Oscar Buzz
A beloved actor who made the Hudson Valley his "temporary home" may soon be hearing "and the Oscar goes too...." "The Whale" starring Brendan Fraser premiered at 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play. Brendan Fraser Movie Filmed In Hudson...
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13
Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B, Somers, NY 10589 - $472,000
SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B in Somers is listed at $472,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
