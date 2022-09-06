Read full article on original website
COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations and deaths across North Texas remain low
TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas continue to remain relatively low as the area heads into September. Collin County health officials said the county currently has 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The last time there were more than 200 hospitalizations in the county was...
Attorney: More come forward with claims of emergencies during routine procedures after reports of 'compromised' IV bag found at Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — The number of people who have experienced severe, life-threatening medical emergencies while undergoing routine surgical procedures at a North Dallas surgery center is growing, WFAA has learned. Attorney Bruce Steckler now represents five people who had surgeries at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located at...
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide
KFI Studios and 8 other places were raided by the DEA and Dallas Police Thursday morning. They say it's part of a large scale narcotics investigation.
Former North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas — A former assistant principal in the Ponder school district has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student, police and district officials confirmed to WFAA. Officials said Ruben Lee Bergara, 41, turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 after...
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
New 'disturbing' report on Fort Worth police practices spurs call for change by city council
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 97-page report outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department from improper use of force to lack of accountability. The city commissioned the report from a team of policing experts after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed...
Fort Worth PD continues to struggle with use of force, de-escalation and lack of diversity, report finds
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 96-page report presented to council members in Fort Worth Tuesday shows that the police department for the 12th largest city in the U.S. has some work to do. In 2020, the city leaned on a panel of law enforcement experts to examine the...
Police: Armored car employee shot during bank robbery in Carrollton; 4 suspects in custody
CARROLLTON, Texas — An armored truck employee was shot during a bank robbery in Carrollton, and four suspects have been taken into custody, officials announced Thursday afternoon. Carrollton police say officers responded to the incident at the Bank of America located at Josey Lane. Police say the armored truck...
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — Travis Heim says he’s taken turkey off the menu at Heim BBQ. “For the last month, we haven’t been making money with turkey,” Heim said. The problem? Turkey is just too expensive to buy right now. “We’re paying almost, close to $2/pound...
Dallas police are creating a new unit to focus on Deep Ellum
DALLAS — Dallas police will increase its efforts to patrol the Deep Ellum area with a new unit dedicated solely to the neighborhood, officials have announced. The move comes as Deep Ellum, a popular entertainment district east of downtown, has dealt with several shootings over the past year, including a fatal shooting over the weekend.
I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas
DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Top 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in Austin area on Rockwall County warrants
HUTTO, Texas — A man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders list was arrested last week in Hutto for a warrant issued out of Rockwall County. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Nathan Reed Bingham, 30, had been wanted since February 2022, when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
Dallas announces new Deep Ellum patrols as latest victim family grieves
"You guys don't have my apologies. I do not forgive you for killing my son. I need answers," said Angelaka Johnson-Fisher after the death of her son AJ.
Man arrested on murder charge in Fort Worth shooting after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in August after a "minor accident" led to an argument. Police confirmed to WFAA on Thursday they had arrested 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Chin Il Shin.
Fort Worth ISD's new superintendent talks priorities for first school year
FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Angelica Ramsey said she's excited about starting her new job at Fort Worth ISD and moving her family to Fort Worth, and about working with parents and teachers as they continue to prioritize student achievement. Ramsey talked candidly about her life and starting the...
School bus driver shortage forcing some districts to be innovative
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Some school districts across North Texas are finding innovative ways to handle transportation challenges this new school year. Many school districts are dealing with the reality of bus driver shortages. “I’ve been doing this over 20 years. And so, it comes natural,” said veteran school...
Two arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 5-year-old and teen in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people have been arrested in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 5-year-old and a teenager in a Fort Worth neighborhood over a week ago, police said. Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that a 16-year-old male and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson were taken into custody over the Labor Day weekend and charged with capital murder.
