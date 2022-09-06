ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

WFAA

Attorney: More come forward with claims of emergencies during routine procedures after reports of 'compromised' IV bag found at Dallas surgical center

DALLAS — The number of people who have experienced severe, life-threatening medical emergencies while undergoing routine surgical procedures at a North Dallas surgery center is growing, WFAA has learned. Attorney Bruce Steckler now represents five people who had surgeries at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located at...
DALLAS, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
WFAA

Dallas police are creating a new unit to focus on Deep Ellum

DALLAS — Dallas police will increase its efforts to patrol the Deep Ellum area with a new unit dedicated solely to the neighborhood, officials have announced. The move comes as Deep Ellum, a popular entertainment district east of downtown, has dealt with several shootings over the past year, including a fatal shooting over the weekend.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas

DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Top 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in Austin area on Rockwall County warrants

HUTTO, Texas — A man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders list was arrested last week in Hutto for a warrant issued out of Rockwall County. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Nathan Reed Bingham, 30, had been wanted since February 2022, when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

School bus driver shortage forcing some districts to be innovative

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Some school districts across North Texas are finding innovative ways to handle transportation challenges this new school year. Many school districts are dealing with the reality of bus driver shortages. “I’ve been doing this over 20 years. And so, it comes natural,” said veteran school...
CEDAR HILL, TX

