Ferndale, WA

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs

EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
Threatening graffiti discovered at 2 Sequim schools

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim police are investigating after Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School were tagged with threatening messages over the weekend. The graffiti was found on Sunday. One photo KIRO 7 received read on a building “be ready” with a swastika sign next to it. On another school district building, the message read, “Sandy Hook 2.”
One person dead in Sweet Road house fire

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire

EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
Old city hall comes down

A pile of debris now remains at what once was a derelict 1927 building that housed the old city hall and Blaine fire station. Skycorp crews have been demolishing the building, at 344 H Street, since August 9. Gary McSpadden, interim public works director, said finishing the demolition was delayed...
Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
