The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
CMT
Willie Nelson’s Wife Annie Opens Up About Her Husband’s Nerve-Wracking Battle With COVID-19
When the Coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020, country icon Willie Nelson hunkered down at his ranch in Spicewood, Texas – just 30 miles northwest of Austin. Due to his age and battle with emphysema, Nelson feared the virus could become a death sentence. For several months, the...
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Gets Engaged: See Sweet Pics of the Happy Couple
Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie is engaged. Mattie Jackson Selecman is 32-years-old. She’s the oldest of Alan Jackson’s three daughters. She made the announcement with an Instagram post. Check it out below. “Well…came down to the beach for a week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday. Didn’t...
Remember When The Great Charlie Daniels Stole The Show With His Animated Appearance On ‘King Of The Hill’
If you needed a little pick-me-up today then here it is. The late, great Charlie Daniels was an animated character on King of the Hill and frankly, I feel like I’m late to the party. The episode, flawlessly named, “The Bluegrass Is Always Greener” aired in 2002, and featured...
Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Announces Engagement Four Years After Losing Husband: 'Thankful'
Mattie Jackson Selecman announced her engagement to boyfriend Connor Smith on Sunday, four years after she lost her husband in a freak accident in 2018 Mattie Jackson Selecman, the daughter of country star Alan Jackson, has found love again, four years after losing her first husband in a tragic accident. Mattie, 32, announced her engagement on Sunday to boyfriend Connor Smith, whom she first met in late 2021 through a close friend. "Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited, and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed for ENGAGEMENT," she captioned an Instagram post showing off her...
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast Shows Off Singing Skills in LeAnn Rimes Cover
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 7 star, Elizabeth 'Libby' Potthast shows off her singing voice in a LeAnn Rimes cover on Instagram. Check out the video here!
Craig Morgan Recalls Powerful Moment with a Fellow Veteran
Craig Morgan has had an impressive country music career. He burst onto the scene in 2000 with his self-titled debut album. He’s notched several top-ten hits and built a reputation as one of the most consistent artists in the genre. With his new memoir God, Family, Country, Morgan is taking readers behind the scenes of that career and more. However, he could’ve written a book about his life before his first album hit the shelves.
