Worcester, MA

New England Federation of Indian Associations observe 21st anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - Community members in Shrewsbury held a special 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The New England Federation of Indian Associations put up a memorial at the town's fire department for the 343 firefighters killed in the terror attacks. It also includes the names of 71 law enforcement officers who died that day, and a tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives during the war on terror. The federation's president says more than 250 Indians were killed on 9/11, and they wanted to share their condolences.
Be You, Be Hoppy, Be Proud brunch Sunday continues Worcester Pride celebrations

WORCESTER, Mass. - Pride Worcester's celebrations continued Sunday with a special brunch at Wormtown Brewery. It was called the Be You, Be Hoppy, Be Proud drag comedy brunch. For the brewery, it's their way of showing support for the area's LGBTQ community. There were four drag queens and four comedians performing throughout the day, while guests enjoyed brunch classics like eggs benedict and peach bellinis. The event sold out in just two days.
Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
Worcester, MA
The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival returns to Worcester next weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival is returning next weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival features Greek food and pastries, dancing and performances, as well as cathedral tours and a Greek marketplace. This year will be presiding priest Father Christopher Stamas' first...
