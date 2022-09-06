SHREWSBURY, Mass. - Community members in Shrewsbury held a special 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The New England Federation of Indian Associations put up a memorial at the town's fire department for the 343 firefighters killed in the terror attacks. It also includes the names of 71 law enforcement officers who died that day, and a tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives during the war on terror. The federation's president says more than 250 Indians were killed on 9/11, and they wanted to share their condolences.

