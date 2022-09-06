Bust of Steamboat encourages planning ‘pink’ events

Read full article on original website
Free Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic open for RSVPs
The annual Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the museum in Craig. The picnic is a fun activity where seniors are bused in from Steamboat, Hayden, Meeker, Maybell and Baggs to hang out at the museum and enjoy a picnic with old and new friends.
Steamboat resident creates cookbook, promises ‘Damn Good’ recipes for a healthier lifestyle
For nearly three decades, Peggy Curry’s passion for food has fueled her personal projects. Now, she wants to share her recipes for better health in a new cookbook, “Damn Good Gluten Free.”. “For 30 years, I’ve been teaching people how to eat for their health,” said Curry, who...
Rubber Ducky race kicks off weekend as Old Town Hot Springs celebrates community appreciation day
Old Town Hot Springs is the place to be this weekend in Steamboat Springs as the nonprofit facility hosts the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The annual event raises money for the Northwest Colorado Health hospice program, which provides end-of-life care for anyone...
Cattle dogs, handlers to compete in Steamboat this weekend
The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials are back, bringing some of the best herding dogs and handlers from the Mountain West region to Brent Romick Arena in downtown Steamboat Springs. Competitions run from 8 a.m. until mid-afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. Spectators can...
New mural at Snow Bowl Steamboat puts Steamboat’s love of animals on display
Steamboat Springs’ newest mural will feature more than 100 submissions from pet owners from across the Yampa Valley, and it will be unveiled during a celebration from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. “There are over 120 pets on the mural, which is pretty exciting and...
Events give community members chance to remember 9/11, and those who perished in terrorist attacks
When Kyle Case started planting American flags on the lawn at Yampa Valley Bank in 2014, he was hoping to start a tradition, and he wanted to make sure that residents were reminded of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In the years that followed, Case’s vision for “Never Forget...
Steamboat Resort shows off upgrades this weekend
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is hosting a community open house on Saturday, Sept. 10, to show off some of the upgrades at the base of the resort. The open house will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and include a tour of the renovated base area, as well as breakfast burritos, coffee and a touch-a-truck event for the kids.
Letter: Savannah Wolfson has skin in the game for Routt County, not Boulder
We are responding to a letter that asked, “Is Savannah Wolfson the best representative for South Routt?”. Savannah Wolfson has spent time on our ranches, time in our school district, and time with our coal miners for years. She is paying taxes and a mortgage in our district and raising her kids with ours. She has skin in the game and a plan for affordability. She stood up for us before deciding to run and we finally feel like South Routt will have a voice.
Grass fire put out quickly just south of town on US 40
Bystanders quickly extinguished a grass fire on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Shannon Yaconiello with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. The blaze started around 9:45 a.m. at the base of a telephone pole across from the Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports Ranch. By...
Letter: SSHS PIC can help parents stay informed
For parents of Steamboat Springs High School students, the kids are back in school, you’re getting the emails, you read the paper but still feel out of the loop where your student’s education is concerned. Well, you don’t have to. Get all your questions answered, meet members...
Ride the Cog this weekend
Routt County’s “original gravel ride,” Ride the Cog returns for its eighth year this weekend with more route options than ever. Cyclists on routes ranging from 20 miles to 85 miles head off as early as 8 a.m. from the Historic Hayden Granary. The 85-mile “Ultimate” takes riders up the cog, around Elkhead Reservoir and back into town on County Road 80. Then, riders trek south on County Road 53 before looping back toward the Granary on County Road 37.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit coming to Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. are offering their first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. According to organizers, the DEI Summit will offer insights and framework for business leaders and employees to evaluate...
2022 fall foliage forecast: How will the wet summer affect the changing leaves?
The Yampa Valley has had a damp summer, which has been great for postponing, and hopefully avoiding, fires this season. However, it might have a negative effect on leaves changing color this fall. “The moisture is helpful for general stress reduction and productivity of most of our stems, but too...
Routt County to go under Stage 1 fire restrictions as hot, dry weather increases risk
Routt County will institute Stage 1 fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in a coordinated effort across multiple agencies to limit burning as the potential for fire increases amid hot and dry weather. The restrictions — the lesser of two options — prohibit open fires outside of an...
Large-scale broadband expansion on the way for Hayden and Craig
Earlier this week, the Yampa Valley Electric Association was awarded a grant that will help connect over 400 homes and businesses in Craig and Hayden to high-speed internet. YVEA was awarded a little over $3 million as part of $22.8 million in broadband grants given to 15 projects, which are expected to help connect 4,267 homes and businesses across Colorado.
Guest column: For 9/11, take a moment to listen and learn
On this 11th of September, the sun will rise in the sky above the Rocky Mountains at 6:44 a.m., close to the same time it did that morning 21 years ago. Clocks strike off the minutes for those who bear that day’s scars, and, too for those who watched and listened to reports from afar. Fingers move now to press keys that will “Pause”and turn off the sounds of the living. Penetrating the silence, their voices can be heard — men, women and yes, even children, who died on this day 21 years ago.
Maybell project addresses problems for irrigators, boaters, fish
The Maybell Ditch is the largest diversion on the Yampa River and irrigates about 2,500 acres of grass and alfalfa in Northwest Colorado. But the remote and antiquated headgate, along with a hazardous diversion structure and 18 miles of nearly flat canal, create problems for irrigators, boaters and endangered fish alike.
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That...
Steamboat cross country fuels champions through family culture
With an emphasis on personal goal setting and individual growth, the Steamboat Springs cross country team has a strong foundation of support that is rare in high school locker rooms. With nearly 60 athletes on the roster, the coaches do their best to take a step back and let each...
Lightning ignites 1-acre fire near Summit County Archery Range
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as new information is received. 10:30 a.m.: The fire remains under control with no major changes, Bianchi said. The wind is “pretty dead” although the forecast calls for up to 20-mile-per-hour gusts, he said. Summit County’s fire danger is high,...
