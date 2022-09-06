ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Consumers advised to avoid Mother’s Touch infant formula lacking adequate nutrients, FDA says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtBXO_0hkZ4RnD00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday advised parents and caregivers to avoid using Mother’s Touch formula because it was not tested properly and does not meet infant formula nutrient requirements for seven nutrients.

The formula was sold online through the Mother’s Touch website and in markets in Kinzers, Loganton and Gap, Pennsylvania, the FDA stated

The agency also noted that the products have been marketed as an infant formula without the required pre-market notification to the FDA.

Specifically, the FDA warned that the formula has the potential to cause “nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.”

In addition, the product was not fully tested for the presence of potentially harmful bacteria such as Cronobacter, the agency confirmed.

“Additionally, nutrient label claims on the product label showed the product to contain nutrient amounts below the minimum levels required for protein, linoleic acid, calcium, sodium, potassium, and chloride; and above the maximum level allowed for iron,” the advisory stated.

Parents and caregivers are advised to immediately discontinue use of the formula and discard the containers. Those concerned about the health of their children after consuming the product are advised to contact their health care provider.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods

Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Condiment You Really Should Not Use, According to Health Experts

Whether your goal is to lose weight or promote a healthier diet overall, some condiments can add more unnecessary calories and sodium than others. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to ask which kind of condiment they believe is imperative to avoid for a more nutrient-rich diet— high-fat mayonnaise. Read on to learn more about its drawbacks and impact on your diet, as well as insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at Strength Warehouse, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Kate Meier, personal trainer and editor at Garage Gym Reviews.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
shefinds

4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More

Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
NUTRITION
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Nutrients#Infants#Foodsafety#Parenting Tips#General Health#Cox Media Group
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Hypertension warning: ‘Popular’ herbal tea landed man in hospital

High blood pressure means your blood pressure is consistently too high and means that your heart has to work harder to pump blood around your body. Over time, this can hike your risk of heart and circulatory diseases such as heart attack or stroke. Luckily, you can counter hypertension through your diet but it’s not always obvious what you should avoid. For example, herbal teas are widely promoted as being safe and beneficial but this is not always the case.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Parenting
Next Avenue

Why Can't I Eat Grapefruit? Foods That Interact with Medications

Certain foods might affect how prescription medications interact in the body. Pirates ensured they had plenty of citrus fruits like limes and grapefruits onboard for their journeys. But if you are taking medication, these fruits might be a problem. Why? Some foods and herbal supplements can affect how prescription medications work in your body. They could even eliminate the effect of another drug or cause side effects.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Food Network

Is Skim Milk Healthy?

Wondering what to pour in your bowl of cereal? Skim milk is certainly one healthy option. Here’s a look at the nutrients found in nonfat milk and the science that says it can be part of a healthy diet. Skim Milk Nutrition Facts. All milk, including skim milk, is...
NUTRITION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
126K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy