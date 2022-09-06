Read full article on original website
Police release video of suspect who fatally shot 2, killed self in Phoenix rampage
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people and injured more before turning the gun on himself last month. Isaiah Steven Williams, 24, exited his room at the Days Inn motel near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 armed and in tactical gear.
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
Woman shot while staying at short-term rental in south Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman was apparently shot multiple times while staying at a short-term rental near Old Town Scottsdale early Friday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a home near Hayden and McDowell roads and when they arrived, they found that...
Phoenix police find no evidence of shooting after lockdown at Central High School
PHOENIX – Central High School and nearby schools in Phoenix were locked down Friday afternoon after reports of a possible shooting, but police who swarmed the area found no evidence of shots being fired. Phoenix police first reported the lockdown around 12:40 p.m. in a tweet that said officers...
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande Police trying to identify victim in fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are trying to identify a man who was shot to death earlier this month. The CGPD said officers were called to the area of East Mopar Street and South Chrysler Lane around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Once officers arrived,...
Central High School in Phoenix locked down while police investigate ‘popping sound’
PHOENIX – Central High School in Phoenix went into lockdown Friday afternoon while police investigated a possible shooting. Officers responded to reports of a fight and “possible popping sounds” near the school around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said on social media. The Phoenix Union High...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
Fears of shooting at Central high school in Phoenix, AZ, after ‘fight and possible popping sound’ prompts lockdown
FEARS of gunshots have sparked a lockdown at a local high school after a fight broke out. The lockdown orders were issued at Central High School in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday afternoon after police said possible "popping sounds" ensued following a row on campus. Neighboring schools, including Xavier, Brophy and...
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room
A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting
PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
Peoria Police investigating shootings that happened less than a mile apart; 1 man seriously hurt
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police in Peoria are investigating two shootings that happened close by on Sept. 7. The first shooting, which happened near a fast food restaurant in the area of 91st Avenue and Olive, resulted in no injuries. However, people were shot at. The second shooting resulted in a man who was seriously injured.
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
