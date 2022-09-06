ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Regulators erred by allowing Washington Gas to 'self-certify' green marketing campaign, People’s Counsel tells Court

By Erik Halberg
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Public Service Commission erred by not addressing Washington Gas’s messages on customer bills claiming that natural gas is “clean” and a “smart decision for the environment and your wallet,” the Office of People’s Counsel said in…

Cecil Whig

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

