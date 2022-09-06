ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

‘I thought I was dead’: Man describes terrifying moment stranger held him at gunpoint

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A father is describing the terrifying moment a stranger held him at gunpoint at his Gaston County home Sunday.

The victim told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that he called 911 three times that day because he knew something was wrong. The chief said police are conducting an internal review of how all three calls to the house were handled.

The victim said he still has flashbacks of that day and believes police could have stopped it before things escalated.

“I thought I was dead, and I just wanted my family protected,” he said. “(I) said, ‘Please don’t shoot my family, please don’t shoot my family,’”

Gaston County police said the man was ambushed by Matthew Buford, a stranger with two assault rifles and a handgun, hiding near the home on Stoney Oak Drive, near Crowder’s Mountain.

“He was within 100 yards all day long,” the victim said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdg5s_0hkZ4FRj00

The first hint of a problem came late Sunday morning, when the victim found a stranger’s car in the woods around his home. He said the engine was warm and called police. Authorities said they found a stolen assault rifle inside the vehicle.

A few hours later, the homeowner said he saw a stranger near the wood line in his back yard. He called 911 again and said he heard gunshots while on the phone to dispatch.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” he told Lemon. “It (blew) dirt all up on me and I jumped and run.”

The victim said when police arrived, they told him someone was skeet shooting nearby. Minutes after officers left, he said the stranger ambushed him as he sat in the garage.

“All I heard was hollering and gun pointed at me and ‘hands up, hands up!’” he said.

He said his wife and son walked out to check on him and the man pointed a gun at them as they approached.

“Said, ‘please don’t shoot my family, please don’t shoot my family,’” the man said.

His son was able to go inside and call 911, but the suspect ran away before police arrived.

Police said they found Buford in an abandoned car. When they approached, he fired shots at them, leading to a shootout with police. Buford was shot by one of the officers before being taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKCCR_0hkZ4FRj00

The victim told Lemon that he is frustrated with police, because he said they should have searched the property after the first call for help.

“I was mad as I can be,” he said. “When he came back, I told him, ‘You(’re) lucky you are not here for a quadruple murder, ‘cause you didn’t do your job.’”

The police chief said he apologized to the homeowner, but he said his officers did take the family’s concerns seriously.

“We are all very sorry that the family had to go through this,” Chief Joe Ramey said. “The officers I know spend approximately 40 minutes on the first call, and the officer from the first call was still conducting search warrant duties on the vehicle and the weapon that was found on the initial call.”

Ramey said there is a policy that governs when they can use search dogs, and the first two calls may not have met that threshold.

The homeowner believes the circumstances warranted a search for everyone’s safety.

(WATCH BELOW: Officers shoot man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

BiologyLover84
2d ago

That poor homeowner should’ve taken it into his own hands at that point and saved us taxpayers a bunch of money 🤷🏽‍♀️ but the thug was probably back out on the street before the sun rise the next morning

Reply
5
Rita Hopkins
2d ago

I agree with the home owner! Next time...take care of it then call police! it's called self defense!

Reply
4
Mary Skinner
2d ago

All calls of a prowler should be taken seriously. The didn’t necessarily need dogs to search the property.

Reply
3
Related
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bring them justice: Allison thinks arrests in 30-year-old double slaying will give hope to other families

It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arrests was recently made. Doris Allison, the sister of one of the victims, Willie Gene Allison, is grateful but hopes other families connected to unsolved crimes don’t have to wait as long as she and her family have.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#911#Crowder#Oak#Violent Crime
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Family Demands Justice Over The Murders Of Two Brothers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is devastated over the loss of two brothers gunned down at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex. 18-year-old Joe Galicia, and 20-year-old Gary Galicia were shot at an apartment complex on Rose Ridge Place near Clanton Road on August 30th. Joe died on the scene, his brother Gary passed away four days later. The family says they left home to pick up food for the family and never returned. Their father says they forgive the person who took their sons away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say

A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
SHELBY, NC
WMBF

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
WBTV

Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy