BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have brought rain chances to West Virginia, but today, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to WV throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, within range for early-September. Tonight, skies start out clear, and then after midnight, upper-level clouds will lift in from the south, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow, the day starts out mostly cloudy but dry, perfect for getting most outdoor activities done. Then after 6 PM, scattered showers start lifting into NCWV, ahead of a low-pressure system from the south, bringing light rain into our region. These showers continue into the late-evening hours, although not much rain is expected, a few-tenths of an inch at worst. Besides that, winds will be light, and some areas will see highs in the upper-70s. Throughout Sunday and Monday, the area of low-pressure merges with a cold front and upper-level pattern out west and lingers across the Central US. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for both days, leading to a slick commute at times. By the time the rain leaves on Tuesday, we could see between 1″ to 2″ of rain in some areas, although rainfall totals are uncertain this far out. After Monday, a high-pressure system brings quiet conditions for much of the week. In short, today and tomorrow morning will be warm and nice, and early next week will bring rain showers and thunderstorms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO