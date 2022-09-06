Read full article on original website
WDTV
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
WDTV
Flags ordered to half-staff on Sept. 11 for ‘Heroes Day’
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that, in honor of Sept. 11, 2001, and in honor of all West Virginia heroes, past and present, he has issued a proclamation officially declaring this coming Sunday, Sept. 11 as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia. This annual observance celebrates...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about her nonprofit foundation, Shining Scars, what it’s like competing in Miss USA, and how she gets ready for the Miss USA pageant. You can watch the full interview above and...
WDTV
WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project on Monday. The workshop will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis.
WDTV
New name same mission: Hope Gas volunteering in local projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dominion Energy West Virginia was recently acquired by a new company. They’re changing their name to Hope Gas, but want to let people know their mission remains the same. The company is showing it’s gratitude for the community by volunteering in local projects. Right...
WDTV
Gov. Justice declares Saturday as ‘Bob Huggins Day’
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Sept. 10 as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia. West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
WDTV
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
WDTV
All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with a presidential proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately. The proclamation continues through sunset on the day of burial, in honor and remembrance of...
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 9, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have brought rain chances to West Virginia, but today, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to WV throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, within range for early-September. Tonight, skies start out clear, and then after midnight, upper-level clouds will lift in from the south, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow, the day starts out mostly cloudy but dry, perfect for getting most outdoor activities done. Then after 6 PM, scattered showers start lifting into NCWV, ahead of a low-pressure system from the south, bringing light rain into our region. These showers continue into the late-evening hours, although not much rain is expected, a few-tenths of an inch at worst. Besides that, winds will be light, and some areas will see highs in the upper-70s. Throughout Sunday and Monday, the area of low-pressure merges with a cold front and upper-level pattern out west and lingers across the Central US. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for both days, leading to a slick commute at times. By the time the rain leaves on Tuesday, we could see between 1″ to 2″ of rain in some areas, although rainfall totals are uncertain this far out. After Monday, a high-pressure system brings quiet conditions for much of the week. In short, today and tomorrow morning will be warm and nice, and early next week will bring rain showers and thunderstorms.
