Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Doctor Strange 2 star opens up about surprise MCU return
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch thought her surprise MCU return was "amazing". In Sam Raimi's mind-bending sequel, Lynch's Captain Marvel character Maria Rambeau cameos as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati, whom Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch brutally dispatches during one standout scene. Quizzed by Variety on...
digitalspy.com
Ana de Armas felt Marilyn Monroe's spirit during filming
Ana de Armas has said that she felt the spirit of Marilyn Monroe while she was filming the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, in which de Armas plays the Hollywood icon. Blonde is based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and follows a fictionalized version of Monroe's life. Knives Out star de Armas was speaking at a press conference for the movie alongside her co-stars when she claimed the felt the ghost of Monroe next to her during the shoot.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
digitalspy.com
First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde
The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
See How They Run is inspired by The Mousetrap true story
See How They Run is a terrific all-star murder-mystery that has a meta edge as its cast of suspects are involved with The Mousetrap. The long-running Agatha Christie play implores viewers to not reveal the ending and in the spirit of Christie, that's not what we're about to do here for See How They Run. Instead, we're going to delve into the various tidbits you learn about The Mousetrap in the movie.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
digitalspy.com
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
digitalspy.com
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba explains why he has no interest in playing James Bond
Idris Elba seems to have further distanced himself from becoming the next James Bond. When Daniel Craig announced that No Time to Die would be his last in the role of 007, rumours began circling around actors such as Richard Madden, Michael Fassbender, Henry Golding and James Norton. However, despite...
digitalspy.com
Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit
Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
digitalspy.com
Marvel Secret Invasion. - Disney+
First trailer shown, I think it looks pretty good and it's got a stacked cast. Yeah love the look of this. Got that Winter Soldier/70s paranoia feeling about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
digitalspy.com
Disenchanted trailer finally released ahead of Disney+ launch
Disenchanted is finally arriving on Disney+ in November and Disney has treated us to the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel. The new movie brings back all of our favourites as we catch up with Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) 15 years after the first movie. They've just moved to the suburb of Monroeville, but have they been living happily ever after?
digitalspy.com
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
digitalspy.com
The Imperfects season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Imperfects spoilers follow. Love a superhero show like Umbrella Academy where people are gifted with wacky powers they can't control? How about a supernatural-themed YA series like The Order? Netflix has got you covered with a new show from The Order showrunner Dennis Heaton called The Imperfects. Co-created with...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco messes with time in first trailer for new rom-com
The first trailer for The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's new rom-com has dropped. Meet Cute, directed by Alex Lehmann, sees Cuoco's Sheila travel through time via a tanning bed. In the trailer, Sheila meets Gary, played by The Suicide Squad's Davidson, in a New York City...
digitalspy.com
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (From the upcoming Still Working 9 To 5 Documentary)
Dolly has a great voice too - so why is she so far in the background and why is this track suddenly so boring, slow and pointless with none of the fire of the original. Not all songs need to be slowed down. Just lame.
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Sah gets life-changing news, while Dylan has a crisis of confidence and Marcus continues to ruffle feathers. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sah gets devastating news. Sah is out working with Jan when their dad, Kevin,...
digitalspy.com
Royal family 1969 documentary
It being shown, I was 8 In 1969., it wouldn't be re shown in her lifetime. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. I think that the Queen requested many years ago that it was never to be broadcast in full again.
Comments / 0