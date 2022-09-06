ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Port Deposit woman avoids jail time after stealing from employer

By By Josh Shannon
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Port Deposit woman who stole more than $250,000 from her Newark-area employer avoided jail time but was sentenced to six months home confinement, 18 additional months of probation and 250 hours of community service.

Y'all do too much!
3d ago

This was the story I was talking about. But yet, the Spanish woman received 30 or 40 MNTHS for submitting fraudulent applications to receive money from the PPP LOANS. It's ALL STEALING, so what's the difference? Smacks face.🤦🏾‍♀️ Silly ,silly me. One is CLEAR, and one has LIGHT to LIGHT BROWN'ISH skin. THAT'S the reason in mostly every case. WHITEWASHED SYSTEM. As I have written b4..." THE SYSTEM ISN'T BROKEN! IT WAS BUILT THIS WAY!"

