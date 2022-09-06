I can't stand her. she has a diva attitude. I don't like the caste... it's a liberal cheerleading squad. I don't like the show... they believe that they reflect the majority of the country.
let's face it. as long as the old ladies on the view can put words together everything is racist. They really need to keep the flames of racism burning. She just needs to calm down and make me a sandwich.
I'm black and I've watched both. The casts ARE too diverse. It is such an obvious effort to be inclusive that it distracts from the storyline. And for that reason, these shows will NEVER be as highly regarded as the originals.
Related
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
The View fans shocked as show announces epic ‘surprise’ ahead of its new season
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg ripped as ‘out of touch’ for complaining she ‘needed a break’ from ‘$8M-a-year’ talk show job
Critics and viewers agree: The #1 Netflix movie and #1 TV show are both awful
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The View’ Salaries Revealed: See Which Host Earns the Most
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
The View new season LIVE — Fans think Joy Behar looks incredible as she debuts major weight loss in season 26 premiere
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brendan Fraser says his 300-pound fat suit for 'The Whale' was almost like a 'straight jacket' and prevented him from moving without help
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
Boycotting Already? NewsNation Staffers Livid Over Chris Cuomo Takeover, Refuse To Promote New Host
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Says the Show Pushes Her ‘Outside of My Comfort Zone’
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 212