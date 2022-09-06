Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham tonight released the following statement regarding the abortion bill passed by the State Senate:. “Today, Governor McMaster’s allies in the Senate voted against a bipartisan effort to allow the voters of South Carolina to decide the future of abortion laws in our state through a constitutional referendum. They know good and well that the people of South Carolina oppose their radical effort to rip away a woman’s right to control her own body and they would lose badly at the ballot box. This predominantly male chamber believes they are the only people in South Carolina who are qualified to make decisions about women’s bodily autonomy. I could not disagree more.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO