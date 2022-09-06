Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Releases Statement on Senate Abortion Bill
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham tonight released the following statement regarding the abortion bill passed by the State Senate:. “Today, Governor McMaster’s allies in the Senate voted against a bipartisan effort to allow the voters of South Carolina to decide the future of abortion laws in our state through a constitutional referendum. They know good and well that the people of South Carolina oppose their radical effort to rip away a woman’s right to control her own body and they would lose badly at the ballot box. This predominantly male chamber believes they are the only people in South Carolina who are qualified to make decisions about women’s bodily autonomy. I could not disagree more.
abcnews4.com
Rape, incest exceptions spark South Carolina GOP abortion fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s looming Senate debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. On the one side are a core group that views any...
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in […]
GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies
ATLANTA (AP) — When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden’s narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “We are all held accountable by the voters,” the Republican said...
SC law enformcent officals appear on list of leaked Oath Keepers members
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
live5news.com
Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina GOP is calling for a state representative to resign after audio was leaked to a far-right activist group. GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist. In response to the leak, Matthews stood by...
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
Cards Against Humanity donating profits from South Carolina orders to abortion fund
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cards Against Humanity, a popular party game, is donating 100% of profits from orders placed in South Carolina to the National Network of Abortion Funds. “Today, we are releasing some new packs,” a statement on its website reads. “But while the packs were being printed, the Supreme Court overturned Roe […]
holycitysinner.com
New Poll Shows Joe Cunningham Closing Gap on Gov. McMaster
A new poll conducted by the Joe Cunningham-Tally Casey campaign shows a tightening race for governor, with incumbent Henry McMaster leading Cunningham by seven points statewide. You can read the poll summary here. Cunningham enters the race leading McMaster among key subgroups, winning independents by +10 and women by +9....
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
The Post and Courier
State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements
North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
WJCL
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
Gov. Kemp, Stacey Abrams tackle major issues as campaign trail heats up
ATLANTA — With just over a month until early voting begins for Georgia’s gubernatorial election, both campaigns are gearing up for their rematch of the 2018 election. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down one-on-one with both Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Georgians have just...
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
CBS 46
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
