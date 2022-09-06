ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Releases Statement on Senate Abortion Bill

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham tonight released the following statement regarding the abortion bill passed by the State Senate:. “Today, Governor McMaster’s allies in the Senate voted against a bipartisan effort to allow the voters of South Carolina to decide the future of abortion laws in our state through a constitutional referendum. They know good and well that the people of South Carolina oppose their radical effort to rip away a woman’s right to control her own body and they would lose badly at the ballot box. This predominantly male chamber believes they are the only people in South Carolina who are qualified to make decisions about women’s bodily autonomy. I could not disagree more.
abcnews4.com

Rape, incest exceptions spark South Carolina GOP abortion fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s looming Senate debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. On the one side are a core group that views any...
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in […]
live5news.com

Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina GOP is calling for a state representative to resign after audio was leaked to a far-right activist group. GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist. In response to the leak, Matthews stood by...
Henry Mcmaster
holycitysinner.com

New Poll Shows Joe Cunningham Closing Gap on Gov. McMaster

A new poll conducted by the Joe Cunningham-Tally Casey campaign shows a tightening race for governor, with incumbent Henry McMaster leading Cunningham by seven points statewide. You can read the poll summary here. Cunningham enters the race leading McMaster among key subgroups, winning independents by +10 and women by +9....
The Post and Courier

State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements

North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
CBS 46

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
