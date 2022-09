A financial gift from a College of Charleston alumnus and his wife is funding the renovation of a historic home in the heart of campus into a new career center for students. The Edward J. Tuccio ’91 Student Success Center, named after Edward Tuccio (1991), will transform the home at 58 George St. into a place where students explore future opportunities, according to a College of Charleston news release.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO