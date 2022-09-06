ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Warning shots not part of police academy training in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD joins elementary students in walk to end gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department and Sanders-Clyde Elementary School students join in a walk to stop gun violence. On Thursday, September 9th, some CPD officers walked with the students to support their 10-year-old classmate who was injured by gun violence. "Thank you, Sanders-Clyde Creative...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Case of teen found shot to death on James Island remains unsolved 3 years later

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are continuing to search for answers nearly three years after the body of a teen was found on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Jaquez Cromwell was shot to death by an unknown person on a dirt path between Jeffrey and Honey Hill roads on Sept. 6, 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD searching for suspect in attempted 'strong-arm' robbery downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery attempt downtown last month. The attempted robbery occurred on Walnut Street on August 20, police said. Police say the suspect is likely in his 30s, about 6 feet tall...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cyclist seriously injured in crash on Ashley River Road, police say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a cyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle late Tuesday night. The crash occurred on the 2200 block of Ashley River Road near Planters Trace Apartments around 10 p.m. According to police, the bicycle and vehicle were both...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random

(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
CHARLESTON, SC

