Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
abcnews4.com
Man breaks into ex's home, dumps ashes of deceased child into trash: Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man on Thursday accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, damaging her property and dumping the ashes of her deceased child into a trash can, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. Joseph Oberlies, 33, is facing...
live5news.com
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are looking into an anonymous tip claiming the victim of a 1971 abduction in Texas may have been spotted in the Lowcountry. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the tipster claimed to have seen Melissa Highsmith in the Daniel Island area.
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
abcnews4.com
Warning shots not part of police academy training in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
iheart.com
WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
abcnews4.com
CPD joins elementary students in walk to end gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department and Sanders-Clyde Elementary School students join in a walk to stop gun violence. On Thursday, September 9th, some CPD officers walked with the students to support their 10-year-old classmate who was injured by gun violence. "Thank you, Sanders-Clyde Creative...
abcnews4.com
18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in July shooting, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old was charged with murder Tuesday in connection to a fatal July shooting. Dontre Lamur Alston, 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges...
abcnews4.com
Case of teen found shot to death on James Island remains unsolved 3 years later
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are continuing to search for answers nearly three years after the body of a teen was found on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Jaquez Cromwell was shot to death by an unknown person on a dirt path between Jeffrey and Honey Hill roads on Sept. 6, 2019.
abcnews4.com
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for suspect in attempted 'strong-arm' robbery downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery attempt downtown last month. The attempted robbery occurred on Walnut Street on August 20, police said. Police say the suspect is likely in his 30s, about 6 feet tall...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
abcnews4.com
'I was very scared': DMV shooting witness breaks down emotional and chaotic scene
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the person charged with shooting two people at a Ladson DMV on Tuesday is now in custody. La'Ron Bess, 18, was booked into jail Wednesday evening on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon.
abcnews4.com
Cyclist seriously injured in crash on Ashley River Road, police say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a cyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle late Tuesday night. The crash occurred on the 2200 block of Ashley River Road near Planters Trace Apartments around 10 p.m. According to police, the bicycle and vehicle were both...
iheart.com
Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random
(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
