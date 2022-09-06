Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the Andrew Square station. The victim told officers two men punched him with a closed fist in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing him to strike his head on the platform. While on thee ground, police allege the victim was kicked in the face and head area by the two suspects.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO