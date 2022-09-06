Read full article on original website
Mike Duffy
2d ago
Good burn more! Yes we do hate repugnant sick behavior and thats our right as normal Americans who are protecting our children!
Reply
7
James Moses
2d ago
Why would church be flying a flag of one particular group? Are they more special than the rest of us. This is why I don’t support the church anymore. This plus helping illegal immigrants invade my country. I can talk to God on my own. I don’t need some pastor to do it for me.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Related
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man out on bail from earlier charge accused of violent attack on mother and child
September 8, 2022—A Massachusetts man was charged in District Court today with punching a woman in the face and biting a child during a September 3 attack in Revere, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 32-year-old Anthony Scarcella is charged with assault, assault and battery, and assault and battery on...
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the Andrew Square station. The victim told officers two men punched him with a closed fist in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing him to strike his head on the platform. While on thee ground, police allege the victim was kicked in the face and head area by the two suspects.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BPD: 79-year-old man conned out of $13,500 in another grandparent scam
Anyone with information about this scam in the Longwood area is asked to contact Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver of a motor vehicle in connection with a grandparent scam that took place in the Longwood Avenue area Tuesday.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after seen in music video with machine gun
A Malden man was sentenced to prison for drug and firearms conspiracy involving a machine gun.
Man pled guilty to identity theft in renting Boston apartment
A former Everett man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, social security misuse, and identity theft.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility
AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11
REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
2012 New Bedford rape suspect released on bail
The New Bedford man charged in connection with a decade-old rape case has been released on bail, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Boston judge says protester was ‘wrongfully arrested’ outside Mayor Wu’s home for ordinance violation
Shannon Llewellyn was arrested in late April for “willful violation” of the city ordinance, which prohibits targeted residential demonstrations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. A judge reportedly dropped a charge against a woman last week who was the first protester to be arrested outside...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
WMTW
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
WMTW
Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at New England Dunkin'
A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault. Police said Scheiner grabbed a Dunkin'...
NBC News
459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6