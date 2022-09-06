Read full article on original website
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade residents win $1 million in scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade County residents are millionaires after winning $1 million from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, each claimed a $1 million prize. Romero chose to receive his...
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son broke his arm recently, and “Mr. Clint”...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
Click10.com
WATCH: WPLG coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1991 visit to Miami
MIAMI – On May 17, 1991, Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip touched down at Miami International Airport in a chartered Concorde, kicking off a visit to South Florida—and WPLG was there to cover it. Britain’s longest reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne....
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Florida
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
wflx.com
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother
Runners around the country and in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run near Memphis when investigators said she was abducted and killed. In Florida's grueling summer heat, Laurie Copeland opts for an afternoon walk....
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth: When two queens met in the Florida Keys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 30 years ago Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys and were gifted with a rather unusual gift. The gift may seem unusual for those who may not be familiar with the traditions of the keys, but for those that are, the gift makes perfect sense.
Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea. A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)
Click10.com
Florida man describes gator attack that left him with 1 arm
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – We’re now hearing from a Florida man who survived an alligator attack, but lost his arm in the process. Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator around 10 p.m. July 17 while swimming across a lake in Sarasota County. According to ABC 7,...
Florida woman wins big playing Billion Dollar Gold Rush lottery game
A second woman from Lee County won big this week playing a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
wogx.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
Click10.com
Miami man recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II as teen student in 1991
MIAMI – Queen Elizabeth II made a royal visit to Miami more than 30 years ago. One of her stops was Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown. “Just meeting the Queen, that carries a lot of weight,” said Charles Anderson, a South Florida native. “That lady was so humble, so sweet.”
