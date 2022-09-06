ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son broke his arm recently, and “Mr. Clint”...
MIAMI, FL
Fast Casual

Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida

Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: WPLG coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1991 visit to Miami

MIAMI – On May 17, 1991, Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip touched down at Miami International Airport in a chartered Concorde, kicking off a visit to South Florida—and WPLG was there to cover it. Britain’s longest reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne....
MIAMI, FL
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother

Runners around the country and in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run near Memphis when investigators said she was abducted and killed. In Florida's grueling summer heat, Laurie Copeland opts for an afternoon walk....
STUART, FL
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami man recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II as teen student in 1991

MIAMI – Queen Elizabeth II made a royal visit to Miami more than 30 years ago. One of her stops was Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown. “Just meeting the Queen, that carries a lot of weight,” said Charles Anderson, a South Florida native. “That lady was so humble, so sweet.”
MIAMI, FL

