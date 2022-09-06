ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter

By Victoria Scott
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdB97_0hkZ2dMd00 Ram

There’s a new top-shelf Ram 1500 and it’s called the Limited Elite. The high-end pickup, which will only be available as a crew cab with the 5.7-liter V8 and mild hybrid assist, clocks in at a whopping $67,100 after destination fees. That places it just above the Chevy Silverado High Country, which starts at $64,945, as well as the Ford F-150 Platinum, whose base price is $65,540.

The Limited Elite will offer Ram’s multifunction tailgate as well as a bed step and bed cargo divider as standard features. Not enough to justify the big price tag? Fortunately, the interior is loaded with plush accouterments including a jeweled rotary shifter, leather seats with 12-way adjustable controls for the front occupants, a 19-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, and brightwork-laden pedals. It’s meant to be the best of America’s broughams with a bed, aimed squarely at the rest of the Big Three. It’s not as snazzy as a GMC Denali Ultimate , but it does have a suede headliner. Try not to get it dirty, OK?

Ram’s press release mentions that the Limited Elite will get a “unique instrument cluster theme.” TFL Truck claims this to mean a digital 12.3-inch driver info display is coming, though there’s nothing official confirming that. On one hand, it wouldn’t be a surprise since screens are the biggest trend in car design , literally; on the other, Ram hasn’t come forward and said as much.

There aren’t even any photos of the Ram 1500 Limited Elite’s interior as of right now. The 2022 Ram Limited ‘s 10th Anniversary Edition had several of the same features, including the jeweled shifter and suede headliner, which you can see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL4Om_0hkZ2dMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIlo3_0hkZ2dMd00
Ram

The price comes in at a slight discount versus the outgoing 10th Anniversary Edition, as that truck clocked in at $69,925 after destination, meaning the Limited Elite is $2,825 cheaper. If all this suede sounds enticing, buyers who missed out on the 10th Anniversary Limited can pick up a Limited Elite starting in October.

Comments / 9

Lady Truck Driver
3d ago

$65,000 makes for a good down payment on a house. Vehicles depreciate the second they roll off the lot. People should make better choices on how they spend their money.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Motorious

Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back

This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
CARS
Top Speed

The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation

Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Motorious

BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette

Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Design#Vehicles#The Limited Elite#Chevy#Harman Kardon#Gmc Denali Ultimate
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Rare 'Vietnam' Mustang Owned By Dennis Collins Being Sold For Charity

This is one of the rarest cars we’ve seen in the Dennis Collins collection. We’ve all heard some heart warming stories of war veterans coming home, buying a pony/muscle car, settling down with a family, and living the rest of their life in peace. However, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car which was driven by a service member while the war was still in full swing. During the Vietnam war there were a special few military personnel who got their hands on some of the coolest American pony cars ever made. A total of five Ford Mustangs were delivered and driven through the battle-torn regions of Vietnam in the midst of conflict. Of those five, this was the only fastback which makes it ever more rare as this distinction makes it a one of a kind car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America

If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy