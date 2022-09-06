ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kslnewsradio.com

Layton man taken into custody for allegedly recording women in restroom

LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old Layton man is in custody after police say he allegedly placed a recording device in the women’s bathroom at a Taco Bell restaurant in Layton. Layton Police responded to the Taco Ball, located at 885 N. Main Street on Wednesday after a woman found the device. Police say that it was actively recording and was seized.
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

University of Utah investigating possible threat of violence

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is actively looking into a potential threat of violence. According to a news release from the university, the threat consists of illegal firearms being on campus. The focus of the threat is at the Union Building. As...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
STOCKTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage in Bluffdale causes late start to elementary school

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reports that a power outage in Bluffdale, Utah is affecting almost 130 customers. As a result, North Star Academy will not open until 11 a.m. The outage was first reported at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday. RMP said crews are looking into the issue are...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Preparing for and staying safe in extreme heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer 2022 will be known as the season of extreme heat. Salt Lake City saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or greater 33 times this year and five times in the first five days of this month. In fact, 2022 was Salt Lake City’s hottest in 148 years of record-keeping, according to the National Weather Service. An expert shares tips for preparing for and being safe in triple-digit scorching heat.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Debate Commission names moderators for 2022 debates

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Debate Commission announced Thursday the moderators for the five upcoming 2022 general election debates. The moderators are Natalie Gochnour, Kelly Bringhurst, Lauren Gustus, Boyd Matheson and Doug Wright. The schedule for the general election debates is as follows with the assigned moderator. Oct....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New program aims to recruit more teachers to Davis School District

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Davis County School District officials are working hard to find future educators to fill the gaps from a widespread teacher shortage. The Davis School District hopes to find new, homegrown teachers through a special mentoring program. The program allows high school and college students to...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat

TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
TOOELE, UT

