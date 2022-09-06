Read full article on original website
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Layton man taken into custody for allegedly recording women in restroom
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old Layton man is in custody after police say he allegedly placed a recording device in the women’s bathroom at a Taco Bell restaurant in Layton. Layton Police responded to the Taco Ball, located at 885 N. Main Street on Wednesday after a woman found the device. Police say that it was actively recording and was seized.
University of Utah investigating possible threat of violence
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is actively looking into a potential threat of violence. According to a news release from the university, the threat consists of illegal firearms being on campus. The focus of the threat is at the Union Building. As...
Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton
STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
Don’t dump unwanted fish into ponds, streams or lakes say Utah officials
SALT LAKE CITY — For anybody thinking about dropping unwanted aquarium fish (or fish that were caught elsewhere) into a lake or pond, the word from the Division of Wildlife Resources is “please don’t.”. It can lead to problems like disease, poor water quality, and stress to...
Former police chief in Sanpete County suing to get his old job back
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A former police chief in Sanpete County is suing the city of Moroni to get his old job back. Robert Hill was relieved of his duties as Moroni Police Chief in February by the city’s mayor. Hill is now taking the city to court alleging retaliation and wrongful termination.
Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound I-215 in Cottonwood Heights
SALT LAKE CITY — Sgt. Cam Roden, of the Utah Highway Patrol, tells KSL that a child has died in the crash. Roden says a mother and two children, all in the same car, were critically injured in the crash. And one child has since passed away. Our previous...
South Jordan to dedicate Gold Star Memorial Monument on Wednesday
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be dedicated Wednesday evening in South Jordan. It’s the first such monument to be built in Salt Lake County. And it’s just the third in the state, according to a news release from the city of South Jordan.
UPDATE: TRAX resumes regular schedules after crash near Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said that the TRAX trains impacted by an accident this morning are back to their regular schedules. The UTA advised that there will still be residual delays of up to 10 minutes. The UTA had put a walking bridge into effect...
Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year
SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
Voices for Utah Children reports that Utah offers advantages over Texas
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from Voices for Utah Children says Texas could learn a thing or two from Utah. Namely, the report places the Beehive State over Texas in terms of economic opportunity and standard of living. The report is part of a series the organization...
Major water leak and water outage affecting Veterans Affairs buildings
SALT LAKE CITY– A major water leak and water outage have occurred at the Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Medical Center Main Campus. According to the VA SLC’s Twitter, building one is the only building without water. It is expected to be restored within a couple of hours.
Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
Ice Cream Festival aims to raise money for food bank at Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY — The Ice Cream Festival will raise money for the Utah Food Bank at this year’s state fair. The Ice Cream Festival will be Monday, Sept. 12 at the Market Building. The festival starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. or until the ice cream runs out.
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
Power outage in Bluffdale causes late start to elementary school
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reports that a power outage in Bluffdale, Utah is affecting almost 130 customers. As a result, North Star Academy will not open until 11 a.m. The outage was first reported at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday. RMP said crews are looking into the issue are...
Preparing for and staying safe in extreme heat
SALT LAKE CITY — Summer 2022 will be known as the season of extreme heat. Salt Lake City saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or greater 33 times this year and five times in the first five days of this month. In fact, 2022 was Salt Lake City’s hottest in 148 years of record-keeping, according to the National Weather Service. An expert shares tips for preparing for and being safe in triple-digit scorching heat.
Utah Debate Commission names moderators for 2022 debates
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Debate Commission announced Thursday the moderators for the five upcoming 2022 general election debates. The moderators are Natalie Gochnour, Kelly Bringhurst, Lauren Gustus, Boyd Matheson and Doug Wright. The schedule for the general election debates is as follows with the assigned moderator. Oct....
New program aims to recruit more teachers to Davis School District
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Davis County School District officials are working hard to find future educators to fill the gaps from a widespread teacher shortage. The Davis School District hopes to find new, homegrown teachers through a special mentoring program. The program allows high school and college students to...
Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat
TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
