FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
This is my New Favorite Drink Located in this Schaumburg coffee ShopChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in West Town shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Friday. Police say the men were standing in a group on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Lake Street around 3:15 a.m. when a shooter opened fire on the group. Witnesses saw the suspect step out...
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
fox32chicago.com
Hillside man charged with fatally striking pedestrian on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A Hillside man has been charged with murder after police said he deliberately drove his car onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday. Joseph Verdone, 25, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 0-100 block of North Lind Avenue in west suburban Hillside, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally near downtown Chicago following car chase: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was injured after being shot in a car near downtown Chicago early Friday. Police say, the man, 27, and the woman, 20, were in a car around 3 a.m. on the West Side of Chicago when a silver truck approached and someone stared shooting.
fox32chicago.com
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings Thursday
About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they each drew a gun and started shooting, Chicago police said. The 53-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. A woman, 42, and a man, 23, who were nearby were wounded. The man was shot twice in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both were listed in fair condition. The other gunman fled the area on foot.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
blockclubchicago.org
Fatal West Loop Hit-And-Run Was Intentional, Police Say As West Suburban Man Charged With Murder
WEST LOOP — A west suburban man faces murder charges after police said he intentionally drove into a 22-year-old pedestrian early Sunday in the West Loop and drove away. Joseph Verdone, of suburban Hillside, was arrested Tuesday. At 5 a.m. Sunday, he intentionally drove a car onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, hitting and killing Enrique Martinez, police said.
CPD officer, elderly man and woman injured in Belmont Cragin crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer and two elderly people were injured in a crash late Wednesday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.Shakespeare (14th) District Cmdr. Elizabeth Collazo said at 11:37 a.m., Area Five detectives in an unmarked squad car were conducting an investigation at Fullerton and Central avenues and tried to stop a suspect vehicle. The suspect obeyed at first, then took off.The suspect vehicle hit a marked Chicago Police squad car that was traveling south on Central Avenue. The squad car that was struck was in the area for a separate reason.Daisy Villad is manager of the Sbarro...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while driving on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Around 4:22 p.m., police say the male victim was driving westbound in the 3300 block of West 54th Street when an unknown gunman began shooting in his direction. The victim was struck in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
fox32chicago.com
Cyclist killed in Chicago crash devoted time to help disadvantaged youth
CHICAGO - Friends remember the joking and the laughter that always followed Samuel Bell, who relished his work on behalf of disadvantaged youth. "Sam had some of the most amazing stories [about] these children whose brothers and fathers died due to gang violence," said Kevin Klein, a friend who worked with Bell at the Midtown Educational Foundation. "He was able to work with these kids to keep them off the street and keep them on a good path."
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Body cam footage shows Waukegan police officer fatally shoot man wielding knife, hammer
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Authorities released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Waukegan last month. At about 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, Waukegan police responded to the 1000 block of Glen Court for numerous 911 calls regarding a man who smashed his neighbor's windows and lit a fence on fire.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Your chance to thank a police officer
You may recall Clearing native Robert Swiderski’s inspiring, two-day, 80-mile run across the city in June 2021—running to all Chicago Police Department district stations to help prevent suicide among law enforcement officers. This year, the avid runner plans to start once again from his parents’ home near 64th...
Loved ones remember mother who died weeks after West Rogers Park shooting
Family members don't know if the shooting was random or targeted.
fox32chicago.com
South Chicago shooting: Three ‘persons of interest’ being questioned after 2 men killed, 2 injured
CHICAGO - Police are questioning three "persons of interest" about a weekend shooting that left two men dead and two others wounded in South Chicago. The victims were on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached and opened fire around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.
Video: Man attempt to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
