About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they each drew a gun and started shooting, Chicago police said. The 53-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. A woman, 42, and a man, 23, who were nearby were wounded. The man was shot twice in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both were listed in fair condition. The other gunman fled the area on foot.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO