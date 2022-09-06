Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
18th annual Day of the Dozer returns Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids have the opportunity Saturday to see and ride on heavy construction and farming equipment, all for a good cause. The 18th annual Day of the Dozer at McLean County Fairgrounds on Saturday puts kids into the...
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Players
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Wednesday’s Loving Living Local segment as Peoria Player Theatre Actress Michelle Watson discusses the upcoming performance of Little Shop of Horrors. The Performance will be held Sept. 9-10 and Sept 17-17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets...
973rivercountry.com
Oktoberfest Comes Back To Peoria’s Riverfront!
Peoria’s KING OF ALL FESTS comes back to the Peoria RiverFront September 16-18, 2022. Come to Oktoberfest to try authentic German cuisine and drinks – listen to polka that will make you want to get out of your seat and up on your feet! This festival is fun for the whole family!
Central Illinois Proud
Lexington sees continued development of downtown
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A city not named Bloomington or Normal in McLean County has continued to grow its downtown in the midst of a pandemic and the months following. Lexington, located 20 minutes northeast of Bloomington-Normal along Interstate 55, has welcomed 12 new businesses to the city since 2020. Five new businesses have opened up shop in 2022 alone. One is slated to open this fall.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: KP’s Wings & Fries
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - This week, we made a stop in Hanna City, where there is a new spot in town hoping to make its own history: You Gotta Eat at Kp’s Wings & Fries!. In rural Peoria County, wings aren’t easy to come by, so brothers Kelly and Kyle Petersen opened KP’s with their dad back in July.
1470 WMBD
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Central Illinois Proud
Pumpkin farmers in Morton are getting ready for Fall
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some signs of Fall are already in full swing, football, apple orchards, and up next are pumpkins. In Morton, pumpkin patches are preparing for this year’s crop. “All of the pumpkin varieties that we grow here for our pumpkin patch are all decorative, we’ve...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Labor Day parade and picnic returns
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Peoria Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton, and proceed to Main, Adams and Fulton. After the parade, a community picnic will be held at Festival Park on the Riverfront,...
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria High School to host Community Take Back Night fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field. From 5 p.m. to 8...
hoiabc.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
hoiabc.com
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
videtteonline.com
Car accident at intersection of Mulberry Street, Fell Avenue leaves visible damages
At approximately 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, a car accident occurred at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Fell Avenue. Brad Park, community services officer for the Normal Police Department, said it is unclear who is at fault for the accident. Park said that the driver of the car traveling northbound on...
Central Illinois Proud
Hundreds attend Threshermen’s Reunion Parade
PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac. The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band. Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water. Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Five Points Washington
The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
