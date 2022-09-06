Read full article on original website
St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
A Wednesday evening two-vehicle accident left a St. Joseph woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 Wednesday evening about three miles north of St. Joseph when a 2021 GMC Sierra being driven by 52-year-old St. Joseph resident Gregory T. Seifert was southbound on business 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp for southbound Interstate 29. The Patrol says his GMC hit the drivers side of a 2018 Dodge Journey being driven northbound on U.S. 59 by 29-+year-old St. Joseph resident Amber E. Ouxier.
The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
TREMONTON, Utah — A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton along the Idaho-Utah border. Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit. Traveling in the right lane, the minivan “was rear-ended by a Freightliner...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young girl was killed, and six others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County. The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. along Bellefontaine Road south of Shepley Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. According to a crash report, a...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
DONIPHAN COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Doniphan County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Trevor T. Moore, 32, Wathena, was traveling on U.S. 36 one mile east of Kansas 238. The Nissan rear-ended a 2022 International...
(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer. Troopers say the driver...
GRAHAM, MO – A Bedford driver was injured in an accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 year old Hunter Reid was driving westbound on 390th Street, 7 miles southeast of Graham, and the air brakes on the Brigadier truck failed as it approaches the intersection of Galaxy Road and 390th Street. The driver attempted to make a turn on to Galaxy Road, but the truck overturned on its passenger side.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
