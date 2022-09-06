ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentry County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash

A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves St. Joe Woman With Moderate Injuries

A Wednesday evening two-vehicle accident left a St. Joseph woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 Wednesday evening about three miles north of St. Joseph when a 2021 GMC Sierra being driven by 52-year-old St. Joseph resident Gregory T. Seifert was southbound on business 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp for southbound Interstate 29. The Patrol says his GMC hit the drivers side of a 2018 Dodge Journey being driven northbound on U.S. 59 by 29-+year-old St. Joseph resident Amber E. Ouxier.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10

The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Idaho State Journal

Woman dies, 3-year-old seriously injured after both were ejected in crash near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton along the Idaho-Utah border. Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit. Traveling in the right lane, the minivan “was rear-ended by a Freightliner...
TREMONTON, UT
northwestmoinfo.com

Child Injured in Gentry County Accident

GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

One injured following accident on Highway 36 in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer. Troopers say the driver...
ELWOOD, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Brake Failure Leads to Accident Near Graham

GRAHAM, MO – A Bedford driver was injured in an accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 year old Hunter Reid was driving westbound on 390th Street, 7 miles southeast of Graham, and the air brakes on the Brigadier truck failed as it approaches the intersection of Galaxy Road and 390th Street. The driver attempted to make a turn on to Galaxy Road, but the truck overturned on its passenger side.
GRAHAM, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital

CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
CAMERON, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
Washington Missourian

Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
kchi.com

Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County

A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Deputies investigated for intoxication at lake conference

CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

