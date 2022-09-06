ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlingrumors.net

Infamous Former WWE Star Teases Return After Four Year Absence

One more match? Every so often, a wrestling storyline takes place that more or less defies any and all logic, but is so memorable for one reason or another. That may or may not be a good thing, but it makes a memory nonetheless. Sometimes you can see a surprise call back to such a story and that has taken place again with one of the more infamous moments in recent WWE history.
wrestlingrumors.net

34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever

He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
stillrealtous.com

Sasha Banks Makes Interesting Comments About Her Future

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw back in May, and the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have yet to return to the company. Since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status, but it’s not clear at this point in time if she’ll be stepping into the ring again.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Changing More Of Vince McMahon’s Rules

Vince McMahon retired back in July and following his retirement Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative. Since taking over creative Triple H has made some changes to the WWE product some of which are more subtle than others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are some...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Acknowledges The Bloodline During SmackDown

At WWE Clash at the Castle fans saw the debut of a NXT star as Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event which helped Roman Reigns pick up the win over Drew McIntyre. This week Solo Sikoa was officially welcomed into The Bloodline and at one point during the segment Sami Zayn told the fans to “throw those ones up.” It appears that MJF was paying attention as he took it upon himself to throw a one up when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion

The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star

Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
stillrealtous.com

John Cena Shows Off New Look

John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
PWMania

Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match

Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On AEW Star Leaving The Company

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW and there have also been some departures as well. It was recently reported that Bobby Fish’s AEW contract expired last month and he is now done with the company. Fightful Select reports that AEW and Bobby...
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On CM Punk’s Injury Status

The last week has been a rollercoaster for CM Punk as he won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, but he was stripped of the belt a few days later when Tony Khan announced that the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championship had been vacated.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return

While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back...
stillrealtous.com

Update On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for some time now, and The Tribal Chief recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion. Reigns successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and now fans are wondering who will be next to step up and challenge for the title.
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Returns To WWE SmackDown, Debuts New Entrance Theme

In recent weeks it’s been rumored that Braun Strowman could be returning to WWE, and on Monday night the Monster Among Men returned during a fatal four way tag team match and he decimated several WWE Superstars. Strowman participated in a brief interview backstage after where he declared that he was heading to SmackDown on Friday.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/9/22)

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena tonight as part of the post-Clash at The Castle edition. It has been announced that Braun Strowman will be appearing on tonight’s show. On Monday’s RAW, Strowman made his return to WWE and then stated that he will explain everything on SmackDown. It has been said that going forward, he will be a blue brand babyface moving forward.
SEATTLE, WA
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – September 8, 2022

Heath Miller vs. Eddie Edwards. The debut of Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey. Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose. Kenny King vs. the debuting Yuyua Uemura. A video package recapping the 9/1/2022 episode...
