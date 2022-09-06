Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Infamous Former WWE Star Teases Return After Four Year Absence
One more match? Every so often, a wrestling storyline takes place that more or less defies any and all logic, but is so memorable for one reason or another. That may or may not be a good thing, but it makes a memory nonetheless. Sometimes you can see a surprise call back to such a story and that has taken place again with one of the more infamous moments in recent WWE history.
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes Interesting Comments About Her Future
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw back in May, and the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have yet to return to the company. Since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status, but it’s not clear at this point in time if she’ll be stepping into the ring again.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changing More Of Vince McMahon’s Rules
Vince McMahon retired back in July and following his retirement Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative. Since taking over creative Triple H has made some changes to the WWE product some of which are more subtle than others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are some...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Acknowledges The Bloodline During SmackDown
At WWE Clash at the Castle fans saw the debut of a NXT star as Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event which helped Roman Reigns pick up the win over Drew McIntyre. This week Solo Sikoa was officially welcomed into The Bloodline and at one point during the segment Sami Zayn told the fans to “throw those ones up.” It appears that MJF was paying attention as he took it upon himself to throw a one up when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star
Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Shows Off New Look
John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
PWMania
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AEW Star Leaving The Company
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW and there have also been some departures as well. It was recently reported that Bobby Fish’s AEW contract expired last month and he is now done with the company. Fightful Select reports that AEW and Bobby...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On CM Punk’s Injury Status
The last week has been a rollercoaster for CM Punk as he won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, but he was stripped of the belt a few days later when Tony Khan announced that the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championship had been vacated.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return
While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for some time now, and The Tribal Chief recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion. Reigns successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and now fans are wondering who will be next to step up and challenge for the title.
stillrealtous.com
Braun Strowman Returns To WWE SmackDown, Debuts New Entrance Theme
In recent weeks it’s been rumored that Braun Strowman could be returning to WWE, and on Monday night the Monster Among Men returned during a fatal four way tag team match and he decimated several WWE Superstars. Strowman participated in a brief interview backstage after where he declared that he was heading to SmackDown on Friday.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/9/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena tonight as part of the post-Clash at The Castle edition. It has been announced that Braun Strowman will be appearing on tonight’s show. On Monday’s RAW, Strowman made his return to WWE and then stated that he will explain everything on SmackDown. It has been said that going forward, he will be a blue brand babyface moving forward.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – September 8, 2022
Heath Miller vs. Eddie Edwards. The debut of Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey. Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose. Kenny King vs. the debuting Yuyua Uemura. A video package recapping the 9/1/2022 episode...
