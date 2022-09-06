Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
WKRC
Buddy Walk funds services that help Tri-State people with Down Syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Celebrating the lives of extraordinary people. Jim Hudson and Ryan Duggan, who are both with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati talk about this year's Buddy Walk on September 10.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
WKRC
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
Lucius Q to Open Second Location in Factory 52 Norwood Development
Popular Pendleton barbecue spot Lucius Q is set to open a second location. This second spot will be inside Norwood’s 20-acre mixed-used development Factory 52 already has many new businesses announced including Fretboard Brewing, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing.
WKRC
WWII handwritten letters found at Goodwill; employees trying to return to family
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A piece of someone's family history was recently donated to a local Goodwill. It's a box filled with two letters dating back nearly 80 years. The store needs help returning a hero's letters to the family. Not a day goes by at the Goodwill store in...
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
UC: Repairs on troubled apartment complex to be done by end of month
Water leaks from the HVAC and sprinkler systems caused damage to a number of apartments this summer, delaying move-in for some students, according to UC and complex owner-manager Yugo USA.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
WKRC
Cincinnati could be part of pilot program to lower infant mortality
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is slated to be a part of a pilot program to help new mothers keep stable housing and potentially help to lower the infant mortality rate. Cradle Cincinnati Executive Director Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith says Cincinnati and Hamilton County have made great strides in recent years to reduce the infant mortality rate. At one point, she says the county was the worst in the country compared to similarly sized counties. But even with all the improvement, too many babies are dying and more needs to be done.
WLWT 5
Teen collects hundreds of pounds of garbage while cleaning up Ohio Riverbank
CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old is helping clean up the Ohio River Bank this past summer. Peter started cleaning up at Fernbank Park on Cincinnati's west side and has been cleaning more and more of the riverbank going toward downtown each week. Peter's mom said she thinks he has helped...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations
Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati homemade ice cream shop honors family members
CINCINNATI — A new ice cream shop in Sharonville is paying homage to family. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's is owned by Keyaira Hinton and Michael Starks. The pair decided to open the shop as a way to honor Keyaria's mother, Miss Mary, who passed away last year.
WLWT 5
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
WKRC
WWII sailor's letters found at Northern Kentucky Goodwill store
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A box donated to a local Goodwill store contained letters written by a Navy seaman during World War II. Those with Goodwill wonder if family members would like these back. The letters were written from R. A. Ballantine, Jr. to Miss Elizabeth Smith who was living...
Two Cincinnati Restaurants Named in Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants of 2022’ List
Cafe Mochiko and Mid-City Restaurant were the only restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky named on the list.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
