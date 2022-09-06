ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
CHEVIOT, OH
Fox 19

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati could be part of pilot program to lower infant mortality

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is slated to be a part of a pilot program to help new mothers keep stable housing and potentially help to lower the infant mortality rate. Cradle Cincinnati Executive Director Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith says Cincinnati and Hamilton County have made great strides in recent years to reduce the infant mortality rate. At one point, she says the county was the worst in the country compared to similarly sized counties. But even with all the improvement, too many babies are dying and more needs to be done.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations

Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
OXFORD, OH
thexunewswire.com

4379 West Eighth Street,

4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

WWII sailor's letters found at Northern Kentucky Goodwill store

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A box donated to a local Goodwill store contained letters written by a Navy seaman during World War II. Those with Goodwill wonder if family members would like these back. The letters were written from R. A. Ballantine, Jr. to Miss Elizabeth Smith who was living...
BELLEVUE, KY
legalreader.com

3 Types of Liability for a Motorcycle Accident in Hamilton, OH

The main reason your lawyers will visit the crash site is to examine the state of the road. All motorists hate potholes, but for bikers, they can be lethal. Hamilton, OH – Ohioans love motorcycles even though their passion for the open road can often cause severe injury or death. Ohio was ranked fourth for the highest number of motorcycle accident fatalities in the country. The top three positions were occupied by Florida, Texas and California, states with a considerably larger population than Ohio. Why does Ohio have so many motorcycle accidents, then? The answer can be found in another statistic in which Ohio ranks fourth for the states with the most motorcycle owners, over 400,000.
HAMILTON, OH

