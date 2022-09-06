Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
wmay.com
District 186 Total Enrollment Down Again; Hundreds Out Of Class Because Of Immunizations
Total enrollment in Springfield public schools this fall has hit a five-year low. District 186 has 13,076 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down less than one-half of one-percent from last year. But enrollment is down by nearly 1,000 students since the fall of 2018, a decline of more than seven-percent. Meanwhile, nearly 500 students in the district are being kept out of classrooms for not submitting paperwork showing that they have their required immunizations. Initially, more than 22-hundred students were identified as lacking the documentation, but that number has been reduced substantially.
foxillinois.com
Decatur and Springfield receiving more than $20 million in transit assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Springfield transit systems will receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase the efficiency and gas emissions of their buses. The Illinois transit systems received $71.1 million of the $1.7 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in grants for low-and...
foxillinois.com
Millikin nursing program receives $2 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawmakers are working to help local communities combat a shortage of nurses. There was community funding from the 2022 federal appropriations bill, and Millikin University will be receiving $2 million to help create a new nursing simulation. Officials hope by providing updated materials more students...
foxillinois.com
New booster shot available in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out and health officials are urging people to get it. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has received its first shipment of the new Pfizer booster shots. According to the Director of the Sangamon County Public Health Department...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police Department takes implicit bias training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department’s command staff held a training program with community members on Wednesday morning on the topic of implicit bias. A national organization called Fair and Impartial Policing led the session. “I felt that as chief of police, it was important to...
foxillinois.com
Historical cemetery walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Would you take a walk through a cemetery to learn about history?. The Sangamon County Society Cemetery is hosting a walk-through at the Oak Ridge Cemetery. The walk will provide a look into the history and heritage of Springfield. The walk is on Sunday, October...
foxillinois.com
Local veteran gets new home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A veteran got a new home on Thursday. Luevonia Ragsdale said she had no idea she was getting a house until the Central Illinois Veterans Commission contacted her. Ragsdale was able to move into the house immediately. "I don't even have the words to explain...
foxillinois.com
City looks to renovate Poplar Place
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A neighborhood needing some renovation in Springfield was back up for discussion in front of the city council on Tuesday. Developers laid out their plan to overhaul Poplar Place, which is a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield that was built in the 1950s.
foxillinois.com
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
foxillinois.com
Mayor Langfelder looks to dissolve Springfield townships again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to absorb townships within Springfield's city limits. It's something he's been trying to do since taking office. Langfelder is hoping that by dissolving townships that fall within city limits, it would give current Springfield homeowners some property...
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
wlds.com
Elementary School Closure Ideas Off the Table For Now in JSD117
The closure of a Jacksonville School District 117 elementary school is off the table for the time being. Early enrollment numbers at the district are up after two years of declining enrollment in grades K-5 are back up. Middle School and High School numbers are down by comparison. Overall, the district collectively saw an increase of 6 students.
foxillinois.com
Motorcyclist killed in IL Route 104 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 60-year-old man from Waverly is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 104 Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m., just west of Ginder Lane. According to ISP, James W. Farmer was riding his motorcycle east on Illinois...
foxillinois.com
Benefit walk planned for transplant patients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The community is invited to come out and walk or run to raise money for a good cause. A 5K Run/Walk to benefit transplant patients is set for later this month. The Alan G. Birtch, MD, Center for Transplant Services at Memorial 5K Run/Walk is...
foxillinois.com
Becker Library at Benedictine University vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Another vandalism incident took place Thursday night at Benedictine University in Springfield's Becker Library. Benedictine University in Springfield has suffered from broken windows, graffiti art, and copper thefts over the past couple of years. Property owner Tony Libri said Becker Library was tagged Thursday night.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
wmay.com
Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Role In Attempted Jail Break
A Springfield woman has been sentenced to 11 months behind bars for attempting to help two Sangamon County Jail inmates escape. 28-year-old Allison Poorman pleaded guilty last year to federal charges stemming from the elaborate plot. Prosecutors say Poorman and another man provided numerous items of contraband to inmates James...
WAND TV
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
newschannel20.com
Woman sentenced for trying to help Sangamon County inmates escape
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman will spend less than a year in jail for her part in a conspiracy to help inmates in the Sangamon County Jail escape. Allison Poorman, 28, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three months of supervised release, along with a $2,292.14 fine.
