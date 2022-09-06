ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ian Burchnall praises young Forest Green side after victory over Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IshYP_0hkZ0kTI00

Manager Ian Burchnall praised his young Forest Green side as Josh March’s 80th-minute winner saw Rovers halt a three-game League One losing run as they claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Accrington.

Ravaged by injury, Rovers finished the game with four teenagers and handed a league debut off the bench to academy graduate Harvey Bunker.

Burchnall said: “We finished the game with four 19-year-olds and one 20-year-old, so with the injuries we have, that’s magnificent. Christian Marquez (19) came in from Wolves on Friday and was outstanding.”

The former Notts County boss hailed the impact of Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema, who teed up March’s winner with his first touch.

He added: “I spoke to people in Rosenborg about him and you aren’t a bad player if you are at Chelsea – he had a positive impact but I’m not sure about his hair cut.”

Tommy Leigh’s 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Fiabema.

Earlier, Reece Brown’s first-half opener gave Burchnall’s side the lead eight minutes before the break as he swivelled on the edge of the box to thunder a strike into the bottom corner of Lucas Jensen’s goal from a Myles Peart-Harris assist.

Sixty seconds into the resumption of the second-half – Ryan Atley fired the ball over with just Luke McGee to beat as John Coleman’s side looked for a quick response.

Stanley equalised with 14 minutes to go. Mitch Clark weaved his way into the box for Leigh to sweep home.

Four minutes later, the hosts regained the lead. Substitute Fiabema, with his first touch since coming on, squared the ball for March to pounce for Rovers’ second win of the season.

Deep into stoppage-time Accrington boss Coleman was booked for leaving his technical area and trying to grab a ball back from a ball boy.

And the frustrated Accrington boss said: “The ball boy should have been dismissed from the side of the pitch. The referee said he’s going to report him but what good is that to us? All I was trying to do was get the ball back and get the game going.

“It’s all about scoring goals. They scored two and we scored one.

“We were comfortably in control of the game, but we’ve got no cutting edge at the moment. We’re blunt.

“You’ve got willing lads who’ll run themselves into the ground, but we’re missing quality. We’ve got to start working goalkeepers.

“They were low in confidence tonight, but they worked hard and sent their fans home happy.

“We’ve got to start keeping clean sheets.

“I’m not travelling overnight anymore. Every time we go away from home and stay overnight, we get beat.

“I’m scratching my head at the moment.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Derek McInnes the reason behind Christian Doidge choosing Kilmarnock loan move

Christian Doidge admits the eagerness of Derek McInnes to sign him up was a key factor in his move to Kilmarnock after being told he was surplus to requirements at Hibernian. Doidge moved on a season-long loan to Rugby Park last week and is still waiting for his debut after being unable to play in the 1-0 defeat by his parent club.
SOCCER
newschain

Jamie McGrath hopes Dundee United new boys start gelling soon

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath is confident results will improve once new players get to know each other better. The 25-year-old is among United’s summer signings and the club are yet to post a victory in the cinch Premiership, although they have stemmed an awful run of form with a Premier Sports Cup win over Livingston and a goalless draw at Motherwell.
SOCCER
newschain

Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford

Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton job. The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Luke Mcgee
Person
Reece Brown
Person
Tommy Leigh
Person
Ian Burchnall
newschain

Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement

Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend’s Premier League postponements. Chelsea, who had been due to visit Fulham on Saturday before football fixtures at all levels across the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, are currently understood to be preparing as normal for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Green#Chelsea#Accrington#Rovers#Rosenborg#Fiabema
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

King makes historic televised address to mark death of the Queen

The King has delivered a historic televised address to the nation, paying a poignant and moving tribute to his “darling Mama” in his first public broadcast as monarch. Charles said of his “beloved mother” the late Elizabeth II: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy