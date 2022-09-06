Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

Read full article on original website
Related
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All homes sold in week ending Sept. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Aug 28 to Sep 3. There were 39 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,492 square foot home on Chestnut Hill Road in South Hadley that sold for $410,000.
10 most expensive houses sold in the city of Worcester, Aug. 28-Sept. 3
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 27 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $363,200. The average price per square foot ended up at $279.
Brimfield Flea Market fall show ‘exceeds expectations,’ dealers say
BRIMFIELD — Overheard at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market’s final show of the 2022 season:. “What do you want for this?” asked a woman, holding up an old watering can.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 6, 2022
Chabot & Parrelli Realty Inc., to Prestige World Wide Enterprises LLC, 92 Poplar St., $1,100,000. Francis E. Carmel Jr., and Joseph Kaminski to Sarah L. Landry, 183 School St., $366,000. JCJC Realty Corp., to Prestige World Wide Enterprises LLC, 2138 Boston Road, $1,100,000. Kathleen S. Werner to Ryan Cullen, 26...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester-based investment advisor James K. Couture pleads guilty to defrauding, stealing $2.8 million from his clients
A 42-year-old Worcester-based investment advisor pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to defrauding and stealing more than $2.8 million from his clients, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. James Kenneth Couture, 42, of Sutton, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count...
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 $100,000 ' Mass Cash’ prizes won at the same West Boylston store Thursday
Six $100,000 winning “Mass Cash” tickets were sold at the same store in West Boylston store Thursday. The tickets were all sold at J&J Variety, which is located at 360 West Boylston St. It is not uncommon for multiple winning lottery tickets to be sold at the same...
Brimfield Flea Market: Shoppers and vendors return for the end of the season as the last show of the year draws to a close
The Brimfield Flea Market is back on Route 20 in Brimfield this season for the last time of the year. Sixty-three years after its start up in 1959, the Brimfield Flea Market continues to draw in 50,000 people from across the northeast and beyond for shoppers and vendors alike. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beware of Bitcoin scams, Springfield PD warns
Springfield Police are calling on residents to be aware of Bitcoin scams that aim to steal money from vulnerable people, by asking for money through cryptocurrency.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
Cost estimate for downtown Westfield park plan is double expectation
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority will review its current plan to turn the vacant Urban Renewal Plan property on Elm Street after they found that it would likely cost more than they have in their budget. Community Development Director Peter Miller said that the current plan to turn...
California-based The Habit Burger Grill looks to open 2nd New England location in Worcester, searches for local owners
A fast food restaurant with more than 200 locations in California but only one in New England may soon be coming to Worcester, but burger lovers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. The Habit Burger Grill has identified the city as a good place for expansion and is...
One hospitalized following Indian Orchard fire
SPRINGFIELD — One woman was hospitalized following a fire overnight at 33 Wakefield St. in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. The home, a one-and-half story wood-frame structure, suffered significant damage, said Springfield Fire spokesman Capt. Drew E. Piemonte.
NewsTimes
DORO Marketplace coming to Windsor Locks, close to Bradley Airport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. West Hartford-based DORO Restaurant Group is planning a second location of its DORO Marketplace, a European-style bakery and cafe, in Windsor Locks. The new cafe will be at 2 National Drive, at the site of a former Papa Gino's....
Counterfeit money used at Marshall’s in Springfield
Springfield police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.
Worcester post office supervisor Kevin Dombroski pleads guilty to stealing packages filled with cocaine
A former supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty last week to stealing packages containing cocaine from a Worcester post office. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 to mail theft by an employee of USPS. Dombroski, a former supervisor at the Worcester Main Post Office,...
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1