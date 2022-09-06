Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
advantagenews.com
Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November
For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
hoiabc.com
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois unions hope voters will support their effort to include a workers’ rights amendment in the state’s constitution. However, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups oppose the idea. Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch said Thursday that the proposal will give...
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
25newsnow.com
Fall special session on assault weapons ban unlikely, but G-PAC demands action
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two months have passed since seven people were killed and dozens more were injured during a shooting at a Highland Park parade, and it seems less likely that Illinois lawmakers will hold a special session this fall to address assault weapons. The Gun Violence Prevention PAC...
wjol.com
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
wmay.com
Some issue warnings about labor amendment as report shows union membership is up slightly in Illinois
(The Center Square) – For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained about 16,000 union members last year even...
NBC Chicago
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know
Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know
Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
wbrc.com
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
wlds.com
Frivolous Election FOIA Requests Hit County Clerks in West Central Illinois
Local election authorities across the state are fielding a wave of FOIA requests related to election integrity. KSDK reports that in recent weeks ramping up to the November General Election a variety of form letters and emails, most of them including the same language, have started arriving in county clerks’ inboxes around Illinois. The letters often come as open records requests filed under the state’s Freedom of Information Act law asking for information about election counting processes or other election processes that are not required to be tracked, some requests ask for data dating back as far back as 2017.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
WIFR
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
iowapublicradio.org
A gun rights constitutional amendment is on the ballot in Iowa this fall. Here's what that means
This fall, Iowans will have a chance to vote on adding gun rights protections to the Iowa Constitution after Republican lawmakers and gun rights activists worked for years to get the proposal on the ballot. It could hinder future attempts to pass gun control laws in the state. The proposed...
NBC Chicago
Former Gov. Pat Quinn Mulls Chicago Mayoral Run to ‘Rescue' City
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is already facing a large field of challengers in the upcoming mayoral election, but a familiar face may join that crowd as former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn says he is mulling a run. Quinn, who served as governor after the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich and who...
