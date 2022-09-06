ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois unions hope voters will support their effort to include a workers’ rights amendment in the state’s constitution. However, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups oppose the idea. Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch said Thursday that the proposal will give...
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
Frivolous Election FOIA Requests Hit County Clerks in West Central Illinois

Local election authorities across the state are fielding a wave of FOIA requests related to election integrity. KSDK reports that in recent weeks ramping up to the November General Election a variety of form letters and emails, most of them including the same language, have started arriving in county clerks’ inboxes around Illinois. The letters often come as open records requests filed under the state’s Freedom of Information Act law asking for information about election counting processes or other election processes that are not required to be tracked, some requests ask for data dating back as far back as 2017.
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn Mulls Chicago Mayoral Run to ‘Rescue' City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is already facing a large field of challengers in the upcoming mayoral election, but a familiar face may join that crowd as former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn says he is mulling a run. Quinn, who served as governor after the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich and who...
