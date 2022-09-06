Read full article on original website
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nearly 50 dogs seized in Richfield adopted
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society began the process of adopting out nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Humane society officials said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield Friday night. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
FBI needs your help finding info after cop shoots Milwaukee suspect to death
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) and FBI are requesting the public's help gathering any media documenting an incident in which an officer shot and killed a man near Edison and Juneau.
WISN
'Waukesha Strong' signs to be removed during jury parade route tour
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha parade tragedy suspect Darrell Brooks will soon stand trial accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others last November. The trial is scheduled to start Oct. . Prosecutors are planning to have jurors drive the half-mile parade route from Main Street and...
wwisradio.com
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter
(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
WISN
Milwaukee District Attorney to decide on charges in Kilbourn bridge death
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department finished investigating the death of Richard Dujardin. A 77-year-old Dujardin from Rhode Island fell to his death on Aug. 1, 2022, as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Now the District Attorney's Office will review the case and...
WISN
Waukesha Christmas Parade survivors to get private room to watch trial
The victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy will be getting a special room to watch the trial for the man accused of driving into the parade. Prosecutors said Darrell Brooks killed six people and injured more than 60 others. Given the sheer volume of victims, United Way teamed up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack: Health Care Hero Award presented to nurse
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Congressman Bryan Steil on Thursday, Sept. 8 presented Sherry Berg, a health care provider in Waukesha, with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2022 Health Care Hero Award. "I am very honored to receive this award. Shocked by it," said Sherry Bert. "Truly this award is not...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
WISN
Car plows through West Milwaukee apartment after police chase; two families left homeless
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two West Milwaukee families are without a home after a police chase ended with a car inside of an apartment building. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at about 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple streets. Police said officers...
seehafernews.com
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Ruby stabbing, Milwaukee man seriously injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7 on the city's north side. Police said the victim, 42, was stabbed during a fight near 57th and Ruby. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect, identified by MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
WISN
2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon cancelled; cites security issues and staffing shortages
MILWAUKEE — The 2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 2, has been canceled. In an email from the organizers to participants, they cited "ongoing changes and demands to route safety and security measures, governmental procedures and timelines and City vendor staffing shortages." The marathon said that since November...
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead
MILWAUKEE - Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center in August, is dead, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms. This information was first revealed by the son of Shirley Mallory. Shirley was killed in the shooting. Gregory Mallory told FOX6 News prosecutors informed him of...
CBS 58
Green Alert cancelled: Missing veteran from Greenfield found safe
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Green Alert has been issued to find a missing veteran at risk. Officials say David Matthew Joecks of Greenfield has not been seen since 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to police, Joecks left his residence on East Kilbourn Avenue for a job...
WISN
Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot
MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
