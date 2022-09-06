Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Comfortable weekend on tap
A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study. Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship.
kotatv.com
Umbrellas and jackets are a must-have for today
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at...
kotatv.com
A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
kotatv.com
Hazy conditions are expected to continue today.
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 16 hours ago. Veterans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Veterans who felt that their own government forgot about them were...
kotatv.com
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City outdoor pools provided relief from the summer’s heat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
kotatv.com
KOTA Fire Dept Recruits
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
kotatv.com
KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
kbhbradio.com
Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
kotatv.com
Much cooler air is on the way
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 21 hours ago. Veterans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
kotatv.com
An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night. The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.
kotatv.com
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
kotatv.com
Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Comments / 0