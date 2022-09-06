ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Comfortable weekend on tap

A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study. Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Umbrellas and jackets are a must-have for today

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Hazy conditions are expected to continue today.

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 16 hours ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
kotatv.com

Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Veterans who felt that their own government forgot about them were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City outdoor pools provided relief from the summer’s heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Fire Dept Recruits

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Non Profit Organization#Black Hills#Charity#Habitat
kotatv.com

KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Much cooler air is on the way

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 21 hours ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kotatv.com

Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night. The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy