Alvin I. Lewellen, Jr., age 90, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Carrollton, Carrollton, Missouri. Alvin was born the son of Alvin I. Lewellen, Sr., and Marie (Sims) Lewellen on May 29, 1932, in Waynesville, Indiana. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1953 until 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Donna Spears on July 28, 1955, in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 1997. Alvin worked for ConAgra Foods in Milan, Missouri, for many years until his retirement. In his spare time, Alvin worked doing refrigeration, HVAC, and heating. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family. He was a very hard worker, and could always be found tinkering around and could fix anything. He loved working on cars, watching wrestling, and his dogs, especially Bow and Petey.

CARROLLTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO