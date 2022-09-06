Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Alvin I Lewellen, Jr.
Alvin I. Lewellen, Jr., age 90, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Carrollton, Carrollton, Missouri. Alvin was born the son of Alvin I. Lewellen, Sr., and Marie (Sims) Lewellen on May 29, 1932, in Waynesville, Indiana. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1953 until 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Donna Spears on July 28, 1955, in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 1997. Alvin worked for ConAgra Foods in Milan, Missouri, for many years until his retirement. In his spare time, Alvin worked doing refrigeration, HVAC, and heating. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family. He was a very hard worker, and could always be found tinkering around and could fix anything. He loved working on cars, watching wrestling, and his dogs, especially Bow and Petey.
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
North Central Missouri College to conduct crime scene learning activity
On September 14th, the North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice program will be conducting a crime scene simulation learning activity in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. The public is advised that this is just a learning activity and has no cause for concern. “My Criminal Investigations course will be...
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
Police: Suspect in Excelsior Springs homicide captured in Texas
One woman is dead and one man has critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association to hold annual fly-in
Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 will hold the 27th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In as a fundraiser next month. The event at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport October 1st will include a pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee will be available from 7 o’clock to...
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Update: Dental records confirm human remains found in Adair County belong to Rongey
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO human remains found Tuesday morning in a wooded area along Youngstown Trail west of Kirksville have been positively identified as those of Jesse Rongey. Noe said he was able to make the positive ID using dental records....
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital
CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
Audio: Serve Mercer County plans work on 22 projects for Saturday September 10th
Serve Mercer County plans to work on 22 projects at 20 homes in Mercer County on September 10th. Volunteers will meet at the Mercer County Senior Center of Princeton at 8:30 that morning before starting work on the projects. A church group will provide a lunch of smoked meats at the senior center at noon.
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash
Speeding and drugs are listed as probable contributing factors in a July crash that killed two people on Highway 124 in Howard County. The post Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
