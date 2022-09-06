ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Washington Examiner

Biden to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day

President Joe Biden will spend Labor Day in campaign mode, with events planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to showcase his pro-union record and celebrate "the dignity of American workers." The commander in chief will depart Washington, D.C., Monday morning for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will attend a major union festival...
Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
Reuters

Exclusive-Georgia probe into Trump examines chaplain's role in election meddling

ATLANTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman didn’t recognize the man who banged on her door. Terrified, she called 911. She had reason to fear. By the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, when she saw the stranger's red sedan parked in her driveway, she had received hundreds of threats from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Two weeks earlier, Trump’s campaign had falsely accused Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of pulling fake ballots from suitcases at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to rig the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.
CBS Pittsburgh

State senator offering amendment to license plate obstruction law

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - One of the biggest talkers among residents of the Keystone State lately is the proposal that would allow police to issue a fine for having your license plate covered. That means even just a frame around the edge of the plate. However, an amendment to the original bill could be coming soon. The current draft in place means that not even the tourism website on the bottom of some plates can be covered. State Senator Scott Martin Said this one law criminalizes thousands overnight. Sen. Martin believes the current decision would mean just about anybody could be pulled over with probable cause. He said it's happened before and could happen many more times. Martin also questioned how law enforcement would apply this consistently to their daily activities. He said he doesn't believe this was the intention of lawmakers which is why he is now cosponsoring a change in the law where plate obstruction would only apply to important information. Martin believes they have a responsibility to better clarify the language in the statute. Right now there's no timetable on when the changes could be made. 
