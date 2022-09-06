ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

Dallas police are creating a new unit to focus on Deep Ellum

DALLAS — Dallas police will increase its efforts to patrol the Deep Ellum area with a new unit dedicated solely to the neighborhood, officials have announced. The move comes as Deep Ellum, a popular entertainment district east of downtown, has dealt with several shootings over the past year, including a fatal shooting over the weekend.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth. Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
fox4news.com

Irving Mall shooting captured on video; suspect still at-large

IRVING, Texas - Surveillance video shows the gunfire and moments leading up to a shooting inside the Irving Mall over the weekend. The man seen firing the gun was carrying a child’s car seat and set it down to open fire. Irving police said roughly 300 people were inside...
NewsBreak
dallasexpress.com

Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting

The Dallas Police Department announced the fatal Saturday evening shooting of a man outside an apartment in South Dallas. Officers with the DPD responded to a shooting call on the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, close to the intersection of North Camp Wisdom Road and Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
DALLAS, TX
wtaw.com

Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment

A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
WFAA

WFAA

