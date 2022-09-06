Read full article on original website
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Driver in deadly Fort Worth crash charged with intoxicated manslaughter
Nearly two weeks after a fatal crash in Fort Worth, police have now arrested the driver of the car. The victim was a passenger in the car driven by Darron Phillips the morning of August 28th.
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery
Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
Dallas police are creating a new unit to focus on Deep Ellum
DALLAS — Dallas police will increase its efforts to patrol the Deep Ellum area with a new unit dedicated solely to the neighborhood, officials have announced. The move comes as Deep Ellum, a popular entertainment district east of downtown, has dealt with several shootings over the past year, including a fatal shooting over the weekend.
Fort Worth police make arrests related to drive-by that killed two
Fort Worth police have arrested 2 people in the August 28th drive-by shooting that led to the deaths of a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old. Over the weekend homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, as well as a 16-year-old.
Man killed in Labor Day assault in Fort Worth identified
A man killed in Fort Worth on Labor Day has now been identified as Apolonia Aguilar Mata who died in the emergency room at Huguley hospital Monday morning
Former North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas — A former assistant principal in the Ponder school district has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student, police and district officials confirmed to WFAA. Officials said Ruben Lee Bergara, 41, turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 after...
wbap.com
Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth. Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
fox4news.com
Irving Mall shooting captured on video; suspect still at-large
IRVING, Texas - Surveillance video shows the gunfire and moments leading up to a shooting inside the Irving Mall over the weekend. The man seen firing the gun was carrying a child’s car seat and set it down to open fire. Irving police said roughly 300 people were inside...
Tarrant County man gets life for murdering his elderly uncle in 2019
A Tarrant County man is going to prison for life for murdering his elderly uncle three years ago. Last week, Martin Wilson was convicted in the 2019 shooting death of James Wilson, his 74-year-old uncle
DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide
DALLAS — The DEA raided a popular recording studio, KFI Studios, on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, which brings in some of the most popular rappers in the nation. “A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” Dino West, producer.
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
fox4news.com
Video shows gunman firing shots inside Irving Mall
Irving police are searching for the man who opened fire inside the Irving Mall on Sunday. They released disturbing video that shows him set down an infant car seat to pull out a gun.
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting
The Dallas Police Department announced the fatal Saturday evening shooting of a man outside an apartment in South Dallas. Officers with the DPD responded to a shooting call on the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, close to the intersection of North Camp Wisdom Road and Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
Six unbuckled kids in overloaded car hospitalized following rollover crash in Euless
Euless Police say the driver of a Nissan Versa turned in front of a Toyota Sienna minivan at the intersection of W. Euless Blvd. and W. Pipeline Rd., causing the crash that resulted in the Versa overturning.
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
North Texas Woman Arrested For The Theft Of Over $400,000 Worth in Bitcoin
On September 6, 2022, Joann Vasquez, a 38-year-old North Texas woman, was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is facing an indictment for the theft of over $400,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents acquired by NBC 5, the Dallas Police said they were called to a home...
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
