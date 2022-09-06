ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Portland, NY
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Fightful

New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite

On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Nick Gage
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7)

AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew#Wrestling#Axs Tv#Wwe#Combat#Sports#Nick Gage Invitational 7#King#Gcw Presents#Aew Dynamite#Wwe Raw
Fightful

CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates

Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fightful

Report: Dalton Castle Currently A Free Agent

Dalton Castle is free to go wherever he wants in the world of pro wrestling. Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a major part of Ring of Honor when Tony purchased the promotion in March 2022. Since then, Dalton Castle has been a part of AEW and ROH events sporadically, most recently winning the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships with The Boys at Death Before Dishonor 2022.
WWE
Fightful

Malakai Black To Miss Northeast Wrestling Event 'Due To Health Issues'

Malakai Black will miss an upcoming independent event. Northeast Wrestling announced Black will not appear at the September 9 Northeast Wrestling event due to "health issues." Jay Lethal and nZo will take his place. Malakai wrestled at AEW All Out in a trios match, teaming with Brody King & Buddy...
WWE
Fightful

Nyla Rosa: Penta Has Been Knighted, Serpentico Must Change His Name Or Be Sued

Nyla Rosa says Serpentico should change his name if he doesn't want to get sued. In a tweet on September 7, the former AEW Women's World Champion revealed that, during AEW's trip to Chicago, she took Penta Oscuro to Medieval Times and got him knighted. They then started a new business with Alex Abrahantes, so Penta will know be going by Sir Penta Co. For this reason, she asked Serpentico to change his name and stated that, if he doesn't, they'll sue him with Mark Sterling's help.
LAW
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy