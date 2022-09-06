Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.

