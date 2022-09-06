Read full article on original website
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Report: WOW Women Of Wrestling TV Stations And Timeslots For Top Markets
Chicago, IL - WCIU - CW26 at 12 PM Central. San Francisco, CA - CW affiliate KBCW 44 - 2:30 AM Pacific. Atlanta, GA - WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 - 12 AM Eastern. Richmond, VA - CW Richmond Channel 65 - 10 PM Eastern. Charlotte, NC - WCCB Charlotte...
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
Bullet Club vs. Aussie Open! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/8/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 8, 2022. - Digital Media Title: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.
Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW; Punishment For CM Punk And Ace Steel Undecided
Fall out from AEW All Out. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have been suspended by AEW for their roles in the altercation backstage following AEW All Out. CM Punk and...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7)
AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Situation AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 7, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Check out ZBiotics for an easier morning after drinking! Zbiotics.com and use the code FIGHTFUL. Get...
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
Labor Day Edition Of WWE Raw Records Small Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/5. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 5 averaged 2.054 million viewers, which is slightly down from last week's total of 2.107 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.58 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.59...
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates
Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
All Out fallout, Tony Khan vacates the titles, MJF is back | Day After Dynamite #26
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is joined by the one and only Jon Alba (@JonAlba) to discuss one of the most eventful weeks in AEW's history and the fall out of it from Dynamite. We have vacated titles, returns, and some phenomenal matches.
Seth Rollins: I Regret Not Pressing To Take Cesaro Story In Different Directions
When Seth Rollins returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 from a brief hiatus after Survivor Series 2020 to be there for Becky Lynch as she gave birth to their child, he entered into a feud with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli in AEW). The two would have a series of matches, including...
WrestleMania 1 A&E Biography Viewership Down From Rey Mysterio Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on September 4. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on WrestleMania 1 drew 385,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 444,000 viewers the episode focusing on Rey Mysterio drew the previous Sunday. The Mania episode...
Report: Dalton Castle Currently A Free Agent
Dalton Castle is free to go wherever he wants in the world of pro wrestling. Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a major part of Ring of Honor when Tony purchased the promotion in March 2022. Since then, Dalton Castle has been a part of AEW and ROH events sporadically, most recently winning the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships with The Boys at Death Before Dishonor 2022.
Malakai Black To Miss Northeast Wrestling Event 'Due To Health Issues'
Malakai Black will miss an upcoming independent event. Northeast Wrestling announced Black will not appear at the September 9 Northeast Wrestling event due to "health issues." Jay Lethal and nZo will take his place. Malakai wrestled at AEW All Out in a trios match, teaming with Brody King & Buddy...
Nyla Rosa: Penta Has Been Knighted, Serpentico Must Change His Name Or Be Sued
Nyla Rosa says Serpentico should change his name if he doesn't want to get sued. In a tweet on September 7, the former AEW Women's World Champion revealed that, during AEW's trip to Chicago, she took Penta Oscuro to Medieval Times and got him knighted. They then started a new business with Alex Abrahantes, so Penta will know be going by Sir Penta Co. For this reason, she asked Serpentico to change his name and stated that, if he doesn't, they'll sue him with Mark Sterling's help.
Fetty Wap & Mozzy Featured On New Remix Of Bryan Danielson's 'Born For Greatness' AEW Theme Song
Bryan Danielson's 'Born For Greatness' theme song has become very popular among fans of All Elite Wrestling. Fans often can be seen/heard chanting along to the song's back vocals at episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, and even at pay-per-views. On September 1, Elliott Taylor released a new remix for the popular...
