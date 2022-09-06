ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

More people seek therapy in response to community violence in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strings of shootings and homicides take a mental toll on people and communities. “It inflicts trauma, and we have to address it. The best way to address it is through mental and behavioral health,” said Tamika Mease, executive director of North Omaha Community Partnership. Therapy...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Ricketts moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. Last spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the FBI for national criminal background checks.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT Helping those with mental health struggles in North Omaha

Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Two More Covid-19 Deaths in Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Lincoln suffered two more deaths from Covid 19 today. Both were men in their 70’s, and both were in hospitals at the time. The pandemic death toll for Lancaster County now stands at 452. 80 new cases were also reported today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is down 2.2 percent at the University of Nebraska. Across all campuses, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Nebraska - Omaha, University of Nebraska - Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a total of 49,560 students enrolled this semester.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro

A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. The county is reporting three new deaths. For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

"Big Dig" this Sunday

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Department of Health and Human Services' child welfare town hall

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services is now two months into full control over the Omaha metro's child welfare cases. This control comes after the state cut its contract short with St. Francis Ministries for failing to meet state standards. DHHS hosted a town hall...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'

Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Resource center offers help for Westside families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The school year may be well underway but Westside Community Schools wants families to know that doesn’t mean parents don’t still need a little extra help. It’s why Westside’s Family Resource Center is open year-round. When the pandemic hit, the district sprang...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The president of the University of Nebraska system says it will be “all hands on deck” to bring enrollment back up. Overall student enrollment declined 2.6% from last year; Nebraska residents attending UNL dropped 1.8%. NU President Ted Carter said the numbers weren’t shocking,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

