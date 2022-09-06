Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Related
WOWT
More people seek therapy in response to community violence in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strings of shootings and homicides take a mental toll on people and communities. “It inflicts trauma, and we have to address it. The best way to address it is through mental and behavioral health,” said Tamika Mease, executive director of North Omaha Community Partnership. Therapy...
klkntv.com
Ricketts moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. Last spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the FBI for national criminal background checks.
WOWT
Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
WOWT
WOWT Helping those with mental health struggles in North Omaha
Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a lake Friday morning at Boys Town. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 7 hours ago. School is back in session in Uvalde,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Two More Covid-19 Deaths in Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Lincoln suffered two more deaths from Covid 19 today. Both were men in their 70’s, and both were in hospitals at the time. The pandemic death toll for Lancaster County now stands at 452. 80 new cases were also reported today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
WOWT
Hands Across the Bridge connects Nebraska, Iowa for National Recovery Month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September is National Recovery Month, a period of time to promote the benefits of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. In the Omaha-metro the month is celebrated by using a bridge to connect Nebraska and Iowa to promote the message that recovery is possible.
WOWT
Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is down 2.2 percent at the University of Nebraska. Across all campuses, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Nebraska - Omaha, University of Nebraska - Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a total of 49,560 students enrolled this semester.
WOWT
Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro
A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. The county is reporting three new deaths. For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought.
WOWT
"Big Dig" this Sunday
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
KETV.com
Department of Health and Human Services' child welfare town hall
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services is now two months into full control over the Omaha metro's child welfare cases. This control comes after the state cut its contract short with St. Francis Ministries for failing to meet state standards. DHHS hosted a town hall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'
Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
WOWT
Resource center offers help for Westside families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The school year may be well underway but Westside Community Schools wants families to know that doesn’t mean parents don’t still need a little extra help. It’s why Westside’s Family Resource Center is open year-round. When the pandemic hit, the district sprang...
KETV.com
Meet Link, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Tired of clicking links? Well then get a Link who you just click with. Link, an 8-year-old German Shepherd and lab mix, is looking for a forever home....
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
WOWT
University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The president of the University of Nebraska system says it will be “all hands on deck” to bring enrollment back up. Overall student enrollment declined 2.6% from last year; Nebraska residents attending UNL dropped 1.8%. NU President Ted Carter said the numbers weren’t shocking,...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
WOWT
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
WOWT
Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
Comments / 0