Frostburg, MD

Metro News

Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
MARTINSBURG, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Early goal lifts Clemson over No. 17 West Virginia, 1-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An early defensive miscue proved costly for No. 17 West Virginia as they were defeated by Clemson, 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. In the 10th minute, Clemson’s Makenna Morris sent a cross into the box. WVU defender Gabrielle Robinson deflected the cross into the Mountaineer net, giving the Tigers the lone goal of the match.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Independence shows no sign of slowing down, looks to build on strong start

John Lilly and Independence have not forgotten a nine-point loss to Fairmont Senior in the Class AA final last December. Yet despite losing Atticus Goodson, last season’s Kennedy award winner, the Patriots were optimistic about the pieces returning in 2022. Goodson rushed for 1,907 yards on 182 carries and 29 touchdowns last year, but his departure created expanded roles for others that have capitalized on their opportunities early in the season.
INDEPENDENCE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Two charged in Morgantown Backyard Brawl-related couch burning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men are charged with setting a couch on fire in Morgantown. The Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston, and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans, with malicious burning. Investigators allege the two doused a couch with gasoline...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia prepares for Save a Life Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All 55 West Virginia’s counties are participating in the annual Save a Life Day on Thursday, an effort focused on providing the overdose reversal drug naloxone to the most at-risk members of the state’s population. Law enforcement and first responders often carry the drug...
MORGANTOWN, WV
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Barge into History on the C&O Canal

A new replica provides a portal to the past. The main attraction of the 184.5-mile-long Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park is the towpath. Mules used to tread that path, towing barges up and down the canal. Today, the path serves as a popular hiking/biking trail between Washington, D.C., and Cumberland, Md., with connections that run over the Allegheny Mountains all the way to Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON, DC
rtands.com

Scenic railroad closed due to damaged crossties

There will not be much to see of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad line over the coming days. That’s because crews will be repairing about 250 ft of railroad ties that were damaged during heavy rains. The intense precipitation softened a small section of crossties. As a result, rides from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 have been cancelled. The Heritage Days Festival will take place during the closure, which is a busy time of year for the railroad.
RIDGELEY, WV
theriver953.com

Updated FCSO investigation of school threat

A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

City of Winchester implements government reorganization

The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
WINCHESTER, VA

