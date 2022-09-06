Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Recruiting Notebook: Kam Shallis bound for WVU, Man native Austin Ball commits to GMU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU received a pair of verbal commitments on Thursday from defensive players. Great Crossing High School defensive lineman Oryend Fisher is the 18th athlete to accept a scholarship offer to West Virginia. Martinsburg linebacker Kam Shallis accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity. Fisher is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound...
Metro News
Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
Metro News
Tucker County tames East Hardy, uses late touchdown pass to claim 14-13 win
PARSONS, W.Va. — Tucker County football coach A.J. App felt Friday’s game against Class A No. 4 East Hardy was a chance for the Mountain Lions to prove they belong. Facing a Cougars’ program coming off a 10-win season and spot in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, Rapp was eager to see how his squad measured up.
Metro News
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan climbing the ladder as the WVU golf team opens a new season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean Covich enters his eighth season leading the WVU golf program this weekend when the Mountaineers compete in the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota. An offseason of reflection has led to changes in practice, qualifying and workouts after the Mountaineers finished tenth in the Big 12 Conference tournament in April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Before being enshrined into Hall of Fame, ‘fortunate’ Huggins reflects on stars he’s coached at various places
Less than 24 hours remain until Bob Huggins, West Virginia University’s head men’s basketball coach the last 15 seasons, is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The journey began 45 years ago for the Morgantown native, and since then, he’s accumulated 916 career wins at five different schools as a head coach.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
Metro News
Early goal lifts Clemson over No. 17 West Virginia, 1-0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An early defensive miscue proved costly for No. 17 West Virginia as they were defeated by Clemson, 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. In the 10th minute, Clemson’s Makenna Morris sent a cross into the box. WVU defender Gabrielle Robinson deflected the cross into the Mountaineer net, giving the Tigers the lone goal of the match.
Metro News
Independence shows no sign of slowing down, looks to build on strong start
John Lilly and Independence have not forgotten a nine-point loss to Fairmont Senior in the Class AA final last December. Yet despite losing Atticus Goodson, last season’s Kennedy award winner, the Patriots were optimistic about the pieces returning in 2022. Goodson rushed for 1,907 yards on 182 carries and 29 touchdowns last year, but his departure created expanded roles for others that have capitalized on their opportunities early in the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
WVU, Morgantown brace for gameday traffic associated with first night game in 4 years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police who will be on traffic control in and around Morgantown Saturday will have to deal with nighttime post-game traffic for the first time in four seasons. WVU versus Kansas on both teams’ Big 12 opener kicks at 6 p.m. It will be around 10 p.m....
Cumberland, September 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Northern Garrett High School soccer team will have a game with Allegany High School on September 08, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
Metro News
Two charged in Morgantown Backyard Brawl-related couch burning
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men are charged with setting a couch on fire in Morgantown. The Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston, and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans, with malicious burning. Investigators allege the two doused a couch with gasoline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
West Virginia prepares for Save a Life Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All 55 West Virginia’s counties are participating in the annual Save a Life Day on Thursday, an effort focused on providing the overdose reversal drug naloxone to the most at-risk members of the state’s population. Law enforcement and first responders often carry the drug...
Barge into History on the C&O Canal
A new replica provides a portal to the past. The main attraction of the 184.5-mile-long Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park is the towpath. Mules used to tread that path, towing barges up and down the canal. Today, the path serves as a popular hiking/biking trail between Washington, D.C., and Cumberland, Md., with connections that run over the Allegheny Mountains all the way to Pittsburgh.
Metro News
Vote of “no confidence” was last resort for Morgantown cops and firefighters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The unions representing police officers and firefighters in Morgantown believed a vote of “No Confidence’ in the city’s leadership was the only option left in their ongoing dispute over personnel policy changes. On Monday, the Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 and...
rtands.com
Scenic railroad closed due to damaged crossties
There will not be much to see of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad line over the coming days. That’s because crews will be repairing about 250 ft of railroad ties that were damaged during heavy rains. The intense precipitation softened a small section of crossties. As a result, rides from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 have been cancelled. The Heritage Days Festival will take place during the closure, which is a busy time of year for the railroad.
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
theriver953.com
Updated FCSO investigation of school threat
A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
theriver953.com
City of Winchester implements government reorganization
The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
Comments / 0