There will not be much to see of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad line over the coming days. That’s because crews will be repairing about 250 ft of railroad ties that were damaged during heavy rains. The intense precipitation softened a small section of crossties. As a result, rides from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 have been cancelled. The Heritage Days Festival will take place during the closure, which is a busy time of year for the railroad.

RIDGELEY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO