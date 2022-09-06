ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Washington Examiner

Biden to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day

President Joe Biden will spend Labor Day in campaign mode, with events planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to showcase his pro-union record and celebrate "the dignity of American workers." The commander in chief will depart Washington, D.C., Monday morning for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will attend a major union festival...
NBC News

Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
Reuters

Exclusive-Georgia probe into Trump examines chaplain's role in election meddling

ATLANTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman didn’t recognize the man who banged on her door. Terrified, she called 911. She had reason to fear. By the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, when she saw the stranger's red sedan parked in her driveway, she had received hundreds of threats from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Two weeks earlier, Trump’s campaign had falsely accused Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of pulling fake ballots from suitcases at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to rig the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.
