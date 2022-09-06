RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night. The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO