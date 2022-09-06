ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comfortable weekend on tap

A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study.
RAPID CITY, SD
Umbrellas and jackets are a must-have for today

Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hazy conditions are expected to continue today.

Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22.
RAPID CITY, SD
Much cooler air is on the way

Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22.
RAPID CITY, SD
Government
South Dakota’s honey bees brought in nearly $23.9 million for beekeepers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is National Honey Month, celebrating the hard work of the honeybees. In 2020 South Dakota produced nearly 8.5 million pounds of honey. Beekeepers brought in $23.9 million in 2020. The honey from the 245,000 colonies in South Dakota is based on precipitation and the pollen the bees collect. This year, the owner of Lime Creek Apiary says honey production was hindered by the drought.
KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial

Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Veterans who felt that their own government forgot about them were...
RAPID CITY, SD
A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
RAPID CITY, SD
Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
RAPID CITY, SD
An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night. The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.
RAPID CITY, SD
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22

Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22.
RAPID CITY, SD
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign

The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed up to launch "Avoid Opioid." The website offers resources to those struggling with addiction, their loved ones, and providers treating those struggling with opioid use. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
HEALTH
Polls, politicians, and voters all agree to disagree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
RAPID CITY, SD
SD passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rapid City outdoor pools provided relief from the summer’s heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
RAPID CITY, SD

