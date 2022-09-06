Read full article on original website
Comfortable weekend on tap
Umbrellas and jackets are a must-have for today
Hazy conditions are expected to continue today.
Much cooler air is on the way
South Dakota’s honey bees brought in nearly $23.9 million for beekeepers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is National Honey Month, celebrating the hard work of the honeybees. In 2020 South Dakota produced nearly 8.5 million pounds of honey. Beekeepers brought in $23.9 million in 2020. The honey from the 245,000 colonies in South Dakota is based on precipitation and the pollen the bees collect. This year, the owner of Lime Creek Apiary says honey production was hindered by the drought.
South Dakota Mines students get hands-on experience in emergency situations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level. Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style...
KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok
Pro- and anti-recreational cannabis campaigns in full swing as new field office opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial
A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night. The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed up to launch "Avoid Opioid." The website offers resources to those struggling with addiction, their loved ones, and providers treating those struggling with opioid use. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
Polls, politicians, and voters all agree to disagree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
SD passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
Rapid City outdoor pools provided relief from the summer’s heat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
