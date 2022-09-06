ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alister Jack ‘honoured’ as he is reappointed Scotland Secretary

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rz2KC_0hkYzhKS00

Alister Jack said he was “honoured” to be reappointed as Secretary of State for Scotland in Liz Truss’s cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday evening.

Mr Jack was previously a backer of Boris Johnson and remained in post while many of his colleagues resigned over the Chris Pincher scandal.

He remained neutral throughout the Tory leadership election, but later added he regretted Mr Johnson had been forced out of office.

The MP for Dumfries and Galloway said he would focus on “growing the economy”, adding: “Liz Truss has been clear she will deliver for people across the UK.

“I look forward to being part of her new cabinet as we tackle the challenges facing our country, not least the rising cost of living and ensuring the long term security of our energy supply.

“We are committed to supporting families and business in Scotland and to strengthening Scotland’s place as part of a vibrant and successful United Kingdom.”

Mr Jack joins colleagues such as Kwasi Kwarteng who has been appointed as Chancellor and Robert Buckland who is Mr Jack’s counterpart in the Wales Office.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson: Death of Elizabeth the Great leaves Britain enduring its saddest day

Britain is enduring its “saddest day” following the death of “Elizabeth the Great”, Boris Johnson has said. The Conservative MP was among the six living former prime ministers of Elizabeth’s reign to pay tribute, only two days after he met the monarch at Balmoral to resign from office.
U.K.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Wales#Uk#State#Tory#Dumfries#The Wales Office
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision. The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz...
U.K.
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

King makes historic televised address to mark death of the Queen

The King has delivered a historic televised address to the nation, paying a poignant and moving tribute to his “darling Mama” in his first public broadcast as monarch. Charles said of his “beloved mother” the late Elizabeth II: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.
U.K.
newschain

Balmoral: The Queen’s summer home that holds years of royal memories

Balmoral has long been one of the Queen’s favourite places and she is said to never be happier than when staying there. She travels to the estate in Aberdeenshire each summer, with members of her family invited to spend time with her while she is there. Balmoral Castle was...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s state funeral will be UK’s first for more than half a century

The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign. The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated. State funerals have, on rare occasions, by order of the...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy