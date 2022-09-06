ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Lowndes County, MS
Lowndes County, MS
Lowndes County, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time. Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test. Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church. Columbus Police and Fire...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County EMA prepares for annual disaster drill Thursday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You may see EMA officials out on the roads traveling tomorrow but don’t worry, it’s just a drill. The Lowndes County EMA will perform its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church Thursday morning. The agency is ensuring there are no gaps in their plans, so...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport. The city council accepted a $22,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation matching grant. Funds will be used for a parallel taxiway project, which could extend the runway. Councilmen will have to chip-in $22,000 to receive the grant. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Wednesday

A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
STARKVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Fugitive nabbed in pickup connected to check fraud

A convicted felon who ran a roadblock, crashed his vehicle, and fled after midnight on Aug. 14 was apprehended last week after leading deputies on another chase in a stolen vehicle, the authorities said. The man, Johnny Carmen Hernandez, 28, of 10250 Road 349, was arrested and charged on Aug....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Examining security at small airports after Tupelo plane theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday’s incident involving the stolen plane in Tupelo has raised concerns about security measures at smaller airports. A former member of the National Transportation Safety Board told the Associated Press on Saturday that the “vulnerability of small airports” has “worried security experts for years.”
COLUMBUS, MS

