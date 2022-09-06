Read full article on original website
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.
Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.
wcbi.com
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
wcbi.com
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
wcbi.com
Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time. Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test. Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church. Columbus Police and Fire...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County EMA prepares for annual disaster drill Thursday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You may see EMA officials out on the roads traveling tomorrow but don’t worry, it’s just a drill. The Lowndes County EMA will perform its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church Thursday morning. The agency is ensuring there are no gaps in their plans, so...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
wtva.com
Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend. The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties. Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. “Based on what we’ve seen,...
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
wtva.com
Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
wcbi.com
Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport. The city council accepted a $22,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation matching grant. Funds will be used for a parallel taxiway project, which could extend the runway. Councilmen will have to chip-in $22,000 to receive the grant. The...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Wednesday
A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
Miss. former drug addict turned minister confesses to killing Alabama man in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old former drug addict turned minister was arrested after reportedly confessing to killing an Alabama man during a physical fight in 2019. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, Roger Taylor of Sulligent, Alabama, went missing, and his disappearance...
Neshoba Democrat
Fugitive nabbed in pickup connected to check fraud
A convicted felon who ran a roadblock, crashed his vehicle, and fled after midnight on Aug. 14 was apprehended last week after leading deputies on another chase in a stolen vehicle, the authorities said. The man, Johnny Carmen Hernandez, 28, of 10250 Road 349, was arrested and charged on Aug....
tippahnews.com
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
wcbi.com
Examining security at small airports after Tupelo plane theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday’s incident involving the stolen plane in Tupelo has raised concerns about security measures at smaller airports. A former member of the National Transportation Safety Board told the Associated Press on Saturday that the “vulnerability of small airports” has “worried security experts for years.”
